NATO conducts live fly training flights over the Baltic – Defense Blog

On April 20 and 21, the air forces of four allies and two partners and one NATO AWACS E-3A aircraft conducted live fly training flights in segregated training areas and international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The objective of the Ramstein Alloy 20-1 Exercise is to practice coordination procedures and processes between Allies and Partners. F-16 fighter jets from Belgium and Poland, as well as L-27 transport planes from Lithuania and a SAR helicopter, German Eurofighter aircraft and an A400M air-to-air refueller operated with Finnish F-18 fighter jets and Swedish JAS-39s during various scenarios. . All aircraft deployments and missions were controlled by the Control and Reporting Centers in Karmelava and Tallinn; A NATO AWACS aircraft also controlled Polish and German fighters and Belgian and Swedish fighters during their air-to-air combat training.

All participants are transferred from their home bases: Belgian F-16 and Lithuanian aircraft from Siauliai, Lithuania, Polish F-16s from Ämari, Estonia, German Eurofighters and A400M transport aircraft from Germany, and Finnish and Swedish fighter aircraft from their respective bases.

On Day 1, the central scenario was one that occurs frequently in airspace over all Allies, a COMLOSS situation in which the pilot of an aircraft loses communications with Civil Air Traffic Control. The Lithuanian transport plane C-27 simulated such a plane while transiting from Estonian to Finnish airspace. This triggered the response and coordination processes necessary to handle such an event, from registering the COMLOSS aircraft to launching the fighters and intercepting, identifying and delivering the aircraft. Finnish F-18 and Polish F-16 fighters conducted these trainings.

During a simulated expulsion of the crew with the activation of the search and rescue chain, a Belgian F-16 was "rescued,quot; by a Lithuanian Mi-8 SAR helicopter; The German A400M conducted air-to-air refueling with German Eurofighters and Belgian and Swedish aircraft conducted a practice detour with an overflight over the Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania.

"It was a perfect execution of our collective plans," said lead planner Ramstein Alloy at the Combined Air Operations Center in Uedem, Germany. "We practically blew up all of our exits and achieved all the goals, making this first day of the exercise a complete success," he added.