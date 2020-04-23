NASA's new rover heads to the perfect place to search for life on Mars – BGR

NASA's Perseverance rover has a great opportunity to find evidence of life on Mars.

The rover's landing site, the Jezero crater, probably retained signs of life, if they existed on the planet's surface.

The Mars 2020 mission is still slated to launch in late July or early August 2020.

The launch date for NASA's Mars 2020 mission is fast approaching, and we've seen all the signs that the Perseverance rover is almost ready to make the long journey to the Red Planet. What will you find when you arrive? That's a question no one can answer, but new research by Stanford scientists suggests that the rover's targeted landing site may be a great place to look for signs of life.

NASA chose the rover's landing site, a large bowl-shaped depression known as the Jezero crater, because it is located in an area where ancient Martian rivers flowed, carving channels and depositing sediment in layers. This is ideal for scientists looking for life signatures, as it offers the opportunity to study material that was on the surface for a long period of time.

Stanford scientists used aerial images of the Jezero crater and the surrounding area to build a model of how the area developed. They found that sediments deposited near the dry river delta have a high probability of preserving the signs of ancient life, if it existed.

"There was probably water for a significant duration on Mars and that environment was certainly habitable, even if it could have been arid," lead author Mathieu Lapôtre said in a statement. "We showed that the sediments were deposited quickly and that if there were organic compounds, they would have been quickly buried, which means they probably would have been preserved and protected."

That's incredibly important, as surface exposure could have easily destroyed evidence of life before it had a chance to cover itself in layers of sediment and preserve itself. Sediment layers are believed to have formed quickly, but only when specific conditions were present at the surface. The active formation of the river delta may have taken only 20 to 40 years, but "that formation was probably discontinuous and spanned some 400,000 years," according to the scientists.

"People have been thinking more and more about the fact that the flows on Mars were probably not continuous and that there were times when they had flows and others when they had dry periods," Lapôtre explains. "This is a novel way to establish quantitative restrictions on the frequency with which the fluxes probably occurred on Mars."

The Mars 2020 mission is scheduled to launch in late July or early August of this year. The timeline is tight, and NASA can't afford to miss the launch window. If for any reason the launch is delayed beyond the early August limit, the entire mission would have to be delayed until 2022 at the earliest due to the nature of the orbits of Mars and Earth.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU