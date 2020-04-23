Nas pays tribute to rapper Fred the godson who dies of coronavirus

WENN

The hip-hop community pays tribute to New York rap star Gordo, who lost his battle with the coronavirus less than three weeks after announcing that he contracted the disease.

Hip-hop icon Nas has paid tribute to his fellow rapper Fred the godson after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The Bronx, a native of New York, who previously collaborated with Jadakiss in "Toast to it" and with Pusha T In "Doves Fly," he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, 2020, when he shared a photo of himself in the hospital, wearing an oxygen mask, while asking fans to pray for his recovery. .

However, on Thursday April 23, 2020, it was reported that he was 35, also known as Fat, died of complications from the coronavirus.

Nas was one of the first to honor his memory online, he went to Instagram to share a photo of Fred and captioned it: "Peace to you, Fred, the Son of God (sic) in your great ascension. Prayers to your family . Greeting".

Naughty by nature He also reflected on the sad news, posting, "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡NO … hip-hop producer DJ Clark Kent he recalled: "His pun was AMAZING. He was easily one of the most dangerous MCs (sic). Lately he was fighting this horrible virus. Today he lost the fight. He rests in the power of one of my favorite MCs (sic)."