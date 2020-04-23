Musical facts that I find interesting, although I'm not a baby boom

Did you know that Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond went to high school together?
Paul McCartney said the tune for The Beatles' "Yesterday,quot; came to him in a dream.
Aretha Franklin's "Respect,quot; is actually a cover: it was originally written and recorded by Otis Redding.
Speaking of the Queen of the Soul, Aretha Franklin was the first woman to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
In her will, Janis Joplin left $ 2,500 for her friends to throw a party for her instead of a traditional funeral.
Popular Motown artists like The Supremes and The Marvelettes had to attend a charm school to learn proper etiquette and posture.
Jimi Hendrix learned to play "Sgt. Pepper & # 39; s Lonely Hearts Club Band,quot; just three days after The Beatles released it, and performed it on a show with Paul McCartney and George Harrison in the audience.
Carole King's legendary album, TapestryI spent 318 weeks at the Billboard 200 Charts, the longest time for a female artist.
John Lennon did not credit Yoko Ono as a songwriter for "Imagine,quot;, even though she pulled out most of the lyrics from her poetry book, Grapefruit, published in 1964.
Because other musicians were late, Richie Havens ended up performing first at the Woodstock festival. Every time he tried to finish his set, he was pushed back onto the stage, which is why his setlist lasted more than two hours.
Carly Simon wrote her hit song "Anticipation,quot; while waiting for Cat Stevens (now Yusuf Islam) to come to her apartment for a date.
Chuck Berry successfully sued The Beach Boys for stealing the tune from their 1958 song, "Sweet Little Sixteen,quot; for their 1963 hit, "Surfin & # 39; U.S.A."
After Barbra Streisand appeared The Judy Garland Show In 1963, Garland would visit Streisand's department in New York City to give him career advice, saying things like, "Don't let them do what they did to me."
Before each concert, Stevie Nicks listens to one of her favorite Joni Mitchell songs, "Blonde in the Bleachers,quot;.
Chaka Khan's real name is Yvette Marie Stevens.
Smokey Robinson was the songwriter behind greatest hits for other artists in the 1960s, such as "My Girl,quot; by The Temptations and "My Guy,quot; by Mary Wells.
Crosby, Stills and Nash formed their group in an impromptu impromptu session at Cass Elliot's home in Laurel Canyon.
Big Mama Thornton originally released "Hound Dog,quot; in 1953, three years before Elvis Presley made it a hit in 1956.
Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand went to the same high school in Brooklyn together.
And Dolly Parton wrote "Jolene,quot; and "I will always love you,quot; on the SAME DAY.
