MISSING IN ACTION. Blast British Vogue for suspending interview on anti-vaccination stance

Instagram

The creator of hits of & # 39; Paper Planes & # 39; She claims to be removed from the August issue of the magazine that celebrates National Health Service workers weeks after she & # 39; chose death & # 39; instead of the coronavirus vaccine.

Up News Info –

MISSING IN ACTION. He has revealed that his contribution to the next issue of British Vogue has been withdrawn due to his beliefs against vaccination.

The outspoken hitmaker "Paper Planes" surprised fans last month by announcing that he "would choose death" over a vaccine that addresses the coronavirus.

On Wednesday (April 22), the musician, real name Mathangi & # 39; Maya & # 39; Arulpragasam shared text messages from an unidentified correspondent who claimed that Vogue's British publisher Enninful had dropped her from an August issue celebrating workers at the British National Health Service (NHS) due to her alleged anti-vaxxer posture.

"Hello maya, unfortunately Edward / vogue has decided to withdraw the offer of propagation of vogue (sic) in August due to the vaccination comments," said one message and another explained that "it would not be correct" to include her in a problem celebrating workers Of the health.

In a long message accompanying the screenshots, the star sarcastically attacked the post and defended its views.

"anti vaxer (sic) is your term," he wrote. "It didn't exist before this binary addiction, everyone has to separate everything in this. That's the opposite."

The rapper continued: "I prefer not to make everything so black and white. I am sure there are a variety of doctors, researchers, laboratories and counties that understand what is happening, I am sure there are good and bad drugs out there. I am simply doing the research, he is not an anti-nothing, but a professional who respects the process … The lack of discussion is censorship. "

In his publication, he also cited his support for health workers worldwide, including those active during the 26-year civil war in his parents' native Sri Lanka, and criticized "bankers and celebrities" for receiving a overpayment compared to doctors and nurses.

Vogue representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.