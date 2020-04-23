Miley Cyrus: This is what you think of Cody Simpson saying he is not ready for marriage!

Not long ago, Cody Simpson discussed her plans for the future with Miley Cyrus, admitting that she is not ready to get married yet. Now insider claims to know how you feel about it!

The Australian singer only had positive things to say about his girlfriend, but when it comes to marriage, he made it very clear that he is too young to think about it right now.

It turns out that she feels exactly the same!

After all, she has just finished a marriage to Liam Hemsworth and prefers not to rush into another.

‘Miley doesn't know what the future holds for her, but she's definitely open to the idea of ​​marriage again at some point. (She) will cross that bridge when she gets to him, at this point, she's just enjoying things the way they are with Cody. "

In other words, Miley was not offended at all by Cody's carefree attitude of tying the knot with her.

In fact, that's one of the things he really likes about Cody!

The source explained that ‘One of the things he appreciates about his relationship with Cody is that they are on the same page and want the same things, he doesn't push her and take things one day at a time. They feel very comfortable with each other and live in the moment. "

Since they started dating, Miley and Cody have been inseparable, and now that everyone is in quarantine, they are even closer, as they are together in self isolation.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLee5d9a11739ffc6639413bcb76c1328424% %MINIFYHTMLee5d9a11739ffc6639413bcb76c1328424%

As for his comment on marriage, during an interview for The Sydney Morning Herald, Cody previously said: "I believe in marriage but I haven't thought about it too much." I'm too young to consider it, to be honest. I just keep surrounding myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day. "



Post views:

0 0