Michelle Money's ex says her daughter is walking again after an accident

It's been three weeks since Michelle Moneythe daughter of Brielle, was involved in a "terrible skate accident,quot;. On Wednesday, the teenager's father, Ryan Money, took Instagram to give an update on his health.

"Brielle is crushing our expectations," the publication captioned. "Everything we were prepared for her is coming out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she had not moved and that we had not heard her speak, and now she is walking and talking and it would be difficult for you to know. She was only 3 weeks away from an accident. She proudly proclaims, "I no longer have a tube attached to me."

Ryan then revealed that "the sensor in his head, the drain in his head, the imaging line in his leg, the IVs in both arms and feet, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!"

"No one is more excited about this than she is," he added. "Since the tubes ran out, we have not been able to keep her depressed. We think she will be able to come home next week at some point. She will continue to work to regain her full strength, but we are confident that she will get there."