Michelle Money's ex says her daughter is walking again after an accident

It's been three weeks since Michelle Moneythe daughter of Brielle, was involved in a "terrible skate accident,quot;. On Wednesday, the teenager's father, Ryan Money, took Instagram to give an update on his health.
"Brielle is crushing our expectations," the publication captioned. "Everything we were prepared for her is coming out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she had not moved and that we had not heard her speak, and now she is walking and talking and it would be difficult for you to know. She was only 3 weeks away from an accident. She proudly proclaims, "I no longer have a tube attached to me."
Ryan then revealed that "the sensor in his head, the drain in his head, the imaging line in his leg, the IVs in both arms and feet, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!"
"No one is more excited about this than she is," he added. "Since the tubes ran out, we have not been able to keep her depressed. We think she will be able to come home next week at some point. She will continue to work to regain her full strength, but we are confident that she will get there."
While The Bachelor The former Star said doctors advised them to be "extremely cautious for six months to a year," for example, by keeping Brielle away from biking, running, and playing sports, saying this is a "little price to pay for the injury she sustained. "
He also thanked his followers for their support.
"We continue to have a place in our hearts for all of you who helped Brielle and us get through this," Ryan concluded. "As a mother, I cannot tell you in words what this whole experience has been like, from seeing her in the ICU to the first time she moved, she spoke and then she moved to the NTU, to receive her prayers, fasts, thoughts and energy. TE WE LOVE. We owe you more than we can pay so grateful for all the good that was poured out on us! Thank you! "
In addition, she shared a photo of Brielle's brothers standing outside the hospital with handmade posters showing their love.
On March 30, Michelle broke the news of the accident, which took the 15-year-old boy to the ICU and life support.
"He suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture," the reality TV celebrity wrote on Instagram at the time. "He's in a medically induced coma to ease the pressure on his brain."
Michelle asked her followers to support her family in their prayers. He also kept them updated on Brielle's journey, including her surgery and progress. On March 31st, Michelle's boyfriend, Mike Weir, shared that Brielle is in stable condition. Michelle remained "full of hope, love and support,quot;. On April 11, Ryan revealed that his daughter had been expelled from the pediatric intensive care unit and that she was "very well." Just a few days later, she shared that Brielle is speaking again. Once again, he thanked supporters for their prayers.
"I am SO THANKFUL for you," he wrote at the end of a post earlier this month. "I cry many times thinking how grateful I am. Thank you!"
