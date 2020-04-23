Memories of Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer leading up to the big day

Can you believe it's been almost two years since Meghan Markle and Prince harry& # 39; s Royal wedding?
That's right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. For the ceremony, Meghan donned a Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller.
As the second anniversary of the royal wedding approaches, Clare is reflecting on the emotional period leading up to the "big day."
"The royal wedding dress. Two years ago, today I was in final preparation for a very secret dress," Clare wrote in a message to her Instagram followers. "So many emotions ran through me during the months leading up to the big day."
"A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as a female artist, creator, there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings one has for a bride,quot; Clare continued. "It is a unique point of view when you have spent it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realize the importance of every detail and decision."
"In many ways you are capturing dreams, that when you were a girl and became a woman, you had been thinking for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for produces an incredible beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. "the designer shared. "Through hours of conversation, meetings, and research, slowly, all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 Commonwealth florals to bring the world to journey of ceremony and subtlety brought by the lines of Givenchy and the history of the House to capture the classic and timeless beauty that I knew I wanted to achieve. "
"It was obvious that the meaning of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many options that would reflect the couple's heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous," Clare concluded her post.
To celebrate the upcoming anniversary, let's take a look at the outfits Meghan wore during her royal wedding weekend!
Steve Parsons / Pool Photo via AP
Emotion before the wedding
Before the big day, Meghan was smiling as she arrived at the Cliveden House Hotel on Friday night, dressed in a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes. The cascading effect of the right hip was an elegant contrast to the structured upper.
Richard Heathcote / Getty Image
First glance
Through the window glass of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, fans could see the bride-to-be on the way to the chapel wearing a long veil and a diamond tiara.
Andrew Matthews / PA Wire
Going to the chapel
Here comes the bride … dressed in Givenchy by British designer Claire Waight Keller!
Andrew Matthews / PA Wire
The details
The simple silk dress featured an open, graphic bateau neckline, which flattered Meghan's neckline while remaining respectful of royal traditions.
Jonathan Brady / PA Wire
Behind the veil
Meghan worked with Claire to include the symbolism of the 53 countries of the British Commonwealth in her appearance, incorporating the flora of these places and the home state of Meghan, California, in the 16.5-foot veil!
DANNY LAWSON / AFP / Getty Images
In full view
"It is truly an honor to have had the opportunity to collaborate closely with Meghan Markle on such a remarkable occasion," designer Claire Waight Keller said in a statement. "We wanted to create a timeless piece that emphasized Givenchy's iconic codes throughout its history, as well as conveying modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts."
Owen Humphreys / PA Wire
The tiara
At first, it was speculated that Meghan would wear the Spencer Tiara, which is what Princess Diana wore on her wedding day to Prince carlos. The Duchess of Sussex was actually wearing Queen Mary's diamond tiara, which she lent her Queen Elizabeth II.
BEN STANSALL / AFP / Getty Images
She said "Yes, I want,quot;
Those who worked on Meghan's hand-stitched veil had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to make sure the material remained flawless.
John Sibley – WPA / Getty Images
Right on the spot
Did Meghan's nail polish look familiar to you? It's the queen's favorite shade, Essie's ballet flats, and it only costs $ 9.
Steve Parsons / PA Wire
Ready for the party
For an intimate reception, which only included Prince Harry and Meghan's closest friends, the Duchess of Sussex wore a custom high neck Stella McCartney dress and Altuzarra heels.
Steve Parsons / PA Wire
Ring ring
Perhaps the most special part of the post-wedding ensemble, however, may have been Meghan's huge aquamarine ring, which belonged to Princess Diana. A beautiful tribute to the mother-in-law of the new girlfriend!
Check out all the outfits above!
