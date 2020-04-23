Memories of Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer leading up to the big day

Can you believe it's been almost two years since Meghan Markle and Prince harry& # 39; s Royal wedding?

That's right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. For the ceremony, Meghan donned a Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller.

As the second anniversary of the royal wedding approaches, Clare is reflecting on the emotional period leading up to the "big day."

"The royal wedding dress. Two years ago, today I was in final preparation for a very secret dress," Clare wrote in a message to her Instagram followers. "So many emotions ran through me during the months leading up to the big day."

"A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as a female artist, creator, there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings one has for a bride,quot; Clare continued. "It is a unique point of view when you have spent it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realize the importance of every detail and decision."