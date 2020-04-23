Mekhi Becton's 40-stroke and other impressive physical feats fueling his stock of the 2020 NFL Draft

Mekhi Becton was already a respected prospect, but he really saw his NFL Draft shares increase after his combined performance in Indianapolis.

Louisville's 6-7, 364-pound offensive lineman left the event as the heaviest player on the combine. You'd think that at all that weight, he wouldn't be incredibly athletic, but he would be wrong. Becton displayed his athleticism during his time in Louisville and on the combine.

His most notable performance was his 40-yard run.

Mekhi Becton's 40-yard running time

5.10 seconds (NFL Combine, 2020)

The tweet says Becton ran an unofficial 5.11, but his official time was actually faster at 5.10. He is the heaviest player to run a 40-yard U-5.2 in the NFL Combine since 2006, according to ESPN. However, big man Dontari Poe can beat him, running 4.98 40 yards while weighing 346 pounds.

Although Becton weighed 364 pounds in the combine, he said he hopes teams want him to lose some weight.

"They definitely want me to lose (weight)," Becton said at the time. "I'm willing to lose weight. Whatever they want me to do. I think that was what everyone was looking for. The weight. To see if it came heavy or not. I feel like it was heavy."

Mekhi Becton Body Fat

FWIW: Louisville's 6-foot-7-foot, 364-pound OT Mekhi Becton, the biggest player in this week's Combine in Indianapolis, was measured at just 17 percent body fat. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2020

This seems almost impossible, and could be inaccurate after D.K. Metcalf's body fat fiasco last year.

Still, the proof is probably accurate enough to make this other impressive physical feat for Becton.

Louisville Mekhi Becton Highlights

Watch him just throw the defenders like a rag doll.

Mekhi Becton failed drug test at NFL Combine

Mekhi Becton's pretest was scored in the NFL Combine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Cleveland.com reported that the positive test, which is a routine part of the Combine for every player, should not greatly affect his projection of the draft, citing "multiple league sources."