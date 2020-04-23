Megan Thee Stallion pursues a college degree to honor women in her family

Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion He is determined to graduate from Texas Southern University to honor "the women in my family who made me who I am today."

The rapper's mother "Hot Girl Summer", Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 after suffering a brain tumor, and the 25-year-old Houston rapper revealed that part of the reason he stays at school is to honor Holly's legacy.

She told People: "I want to get my degree because I really want my mother to be proud. She saw me going to school before it happened … My grandmother who is still alive used to be a teacher, so she is crazy about it. finishing school. I'm doing it for myself, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today. "

Explaining how the women in her family always encouraged her to pursue her ambitions, she added: "My dad passed away when I was 15, so my mom was still struggling to take care of us. If we were going through money problems, my my mother and my two (maternal) grandmothers always made sure I didn't know. "

"We could have been fighting, but they made it work. I have always seen strong women who make it work, so I always wanted to have the same drive as the women in my family. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and my two grandmothers "

Megan is currently studying online for a degree in health care management at Texas Southern University and dreams of opening an older people's assistance center in her hometown.

He previously explained about the company: "I really want my facilities to be (cared for) by some of my classmates and other kids who are just graduating from college needing work. Like, this could be their first job."