Meeting of & # 39; Rules of Vanderpump & # 39; will be filmed virtually

The Bravo Show Vanderpump Rules reunion show will be filmed virtually, according to Up News Info, and the cast is not happy about that.

"It really looks that way with a decision at any time," a source told HollywoodLife. "No one knows when they will be able to film and they know they need to do it. Everyone's health and safety are the main concern and they will not take risks," the informant continues, noting that "they will wait whenever possible to do it in person, but it seems less and less likely with each passing day due to the Coronavirus. "

This will not be the first reunion show to be filmed virtually. Bravo executive Andy Cohen confirmed a few weeks ago that the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show would also be filmed virtually.

"Of course, everyone will be discouraged by not doing it in person," the source continued. "They really don't want to have to film the meeting virtually since the cast is so big and there is so much to say and that needs to be addressed."