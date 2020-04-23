Home Entertainment Meeting of & # 39; Rules of Vanderpump & # 39; will...

Meeting of & # 39; Rules of Vanderpump & # 39; will be filmed virtually

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1


The Bravo Show Vanderpump Rules reunion show will be filmed virtually, according to Up News Info, and the cast is not happy about that.

"It really looks that way with a decision at any time," a source told HollywoodLife. "No one knows when they will be able to film and they know they need to do it. Everyone's health and safety are the main concern and they will not take risks," the informant continues, noting that "they will wait whenever possible to do it in person, but it seems less and less likely with each passing day due to the Coronavirus. "

