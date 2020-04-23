Meet Joe Burrow of Ohio Football, transfer him to LSU and a legendary season of Heisman

What will Joe Burrow do next?

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy at LSU with a record-breaking season in 2019, is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That would be the last step on a journey that took him from Ohio to Louisiana back to Ohio once again.

He reflected on that trip after leading LSU to a 42-25 victory against Clemson in the college football championship game on January 13.

"I don't know what else to say," Burrow said at the post-game press conference. "There have been so many people coming into this, that helped me on my journey from Ohio, Louisiana, everywhere. We couldn't have done it with a better group of guys."

That has been the MO for Burrow since his high school days and should continue to the next level.

Joe Burrow's football family

Joe Burrow's father Jim played defensively in Nebraska from 1974-75 and was a long-time assistant coach at the FBS level. Jim Burrow was Ohio's defensive coordinator from 2005-18. It took last year to see Joe play for LSU.

Mr. Football and Ohio Hero

Burrow's career began at the Athens High School. He led the team to a 37-4 record as a 2012-14 starter, and that included a run to the state championship game as a senior.

Burrow was named Mr. Football in Ohio that year in a season in which he approved 63 touchdowns and only two interceptions. That foreshadowed his senior season at LSU in 2019.

Burrow was a four-star recruit, and stayed in Ohio State, where he was a substitute quarterback from 2015-18.

Why did Joe Burrow leave Ohio?

Burrow was in a three-way race with Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell to replace J.T. Barrett in 2018. Urban Meyer stayed with Haskins, and Burrow decided to transfer to LSU.

Burrow started in 13 games in 2018 and finished with 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in more than one game manager role. Ed Orgeron hired New Orleans Saints aerial game coordinator Joe Brady the following season, and the rest is history.

Burrow had one of the best individual seasons in the history of college football. He led LSU to a 15-0 record with 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. He broke multiple FBS records in a single season and had an unforgettable two-game career at the College Football Playoff where he represented 1,035 total yards on offense.

Heisman speech by Joe Burrow

Burrow stayed true to his Ohio roots, and his Heisman Trophy speech helped raise nearly $ 500,000 for the Athens County food pantry.

Burrow has been active in the area while trying to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio in the past few months, which is another reason why it would be popular with Bengals near his home.

Heisman winners chose No. 1 overall

Burrow would be the 23rd Heisman Trophy winner to be No. 1 in the NFL Draft. He would join this list of players who accomplished that feat:

YEAR PLAYER COLLEGE EQUIPMENT 1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago Philadelphia 1940 Tom Harmon Michigan Chicago 1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia Detroit 1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre dame Boston 1949 Leon Hart Notre dame Detroit 1956 Paul Hornung Notre dame Green bay 1959 Billy Cannon LSU Carneros L.A. 1961 Ernie davis Syracuse Washington 1962 Terry Baker Oregon state Carneros L.A. 1969 O.J. Simpson USC Buffalo 1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford New England 1977 Earl Campbell Texas Houston 1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma Detroit 1980 George Rogers South Carolina New Orleans 1985 Bo jackson Brown tampa bay 1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami tampa bay 2002 Carson Palmer USC Cincinnati 2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma St. Louis 2010 Cam Newton Brown Carolina 2013 Jameis Winston State of florida tampa bay 2017 Baker mayfield Oklahoma Cleveland 2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma Arizona

Burrow would be the fifth Heisman Trophy quarterback to be No. 1 in the NFL Draft and join Newton and Winston as national championship quarterbacks at the next level. With that comes the pressure of being a franchise quarterback.

Joe Burrow mock draft: Bengals tied up?

Cincinnati is Burrow's projected landing spot in the 2020 NFL Draft despite the lingering narrative that the franchise will ruin the quarterback at the next level.

Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason won NFL MVP awards as Cincinnati's starting quarterback, and Carson Palmer had a productive career after being selected as No. 1 in 2005. The Bengals were also more active in free agency. the usual; a sign that they are ready to build around a new franchise quarterback.

Burrow at n. ° 1

Burrow will likely be the 25th quarterback to take No. 1 in the Super Bowl era. That's a roster that includes busts like JaMarcus Russell and Hall of Famer like Peyton Manning, and Burrow will face more pressure than ever.

He drove it at Athens High School, learned at Ohio State and entered the scene at LSU. The next part of the journey will come with even more pressure.

Burrow, however, seems more than equipped to handle it. Take it from Archie Manning, who saw Burrow up close the past two seasons at LSU.

"Joe checks all the boxes," said Manning. "I think to be successful in the National Football League, you must first have a good cerebral approach to the game. Some understand it. Some don't last. Joe understands it."