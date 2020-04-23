Meet Chase Young, the Safest 2020 NFL Draft Pick to Match Elite Pass Runners

Ohio state defensive end Chase Young is one of the best prospects, if not the best prospect, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sporting News' seven-round simulated draft pairs Young with the Washington Redskins with the No. 2 pick, and that's a typical spot for the Heisman Trophy finalist.

Young was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season after compiling 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles to lose for the Buckeyes in 2019.

"You're talking about Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett and Julius Peppers. Bill Parcells called it the 'Walking the Earth' theory," ESPN "Get Up,quot; analyst Bobby Carpenter told SN. "There aren't many people like that walking the Earth. He's in that select group with those guys."

What else should you know about Young? This is what your NFL team is getting.

THE CREATION OF YOUNG CHASE

How an Athletics Fanatic at Ohio State Became the Best NFL Draft Player

Chase Young height, weight compared to the best of all time

Chase Young measured at 6-5 and 264 pounds in the NFL Scouting Combine. Young opted not to exercise, and Ohio State's Pro Day was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, so the scouts have relied on his college game movie and silly reel.

It has dimensions similar to those of former No. 1 elected Myles Garrett (6-4, 272) and Jadeveon Clowney (6-5, 266). Julius Peppers (6-7, 295) was bigger than all three. The fact that Young is being grouped with those three passers speaks to their talent, and often leans against two other defensive ends who played at Ohio State.

The Bengals will likely take Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, but Young should be considered with his generational talent in mind.

Chase Young vs. College Statistics bosa brothers

Joey Bosa was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and his brother Nick was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

All three rush rushers played three seasons at Ohio State, and here's a look at how that production builds up.

PLAYER TACKLES TFL Sacks Joey Bosa 148 51 26 Nick Bosa 77 29 17.5 Chase young 98 40.5 30.5

Note that Nick Bosa's junior season was cut short by a core injury. Young had the most sacks of the three players, and that is why there is reason to believe that he can be as productive as the other two in the NFL.

Joey Bosa has 40 sacks in four seasons with the Chargers. Nick Bosa had nine sacks last season. Both were named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson sees Young following the same path as the Bosa brothers.

"They understand how to attack people," Johnson told SN. "When you can do that, that's the essential part of being a great defensive end to me. Chase has the ability to do it."

Chase Young Highlights

MORE: The 7 Safest NFL Draft Picks in the Class of 2020

Why was Chase Young suspended in 2019?

Young served a two-game suspension in 2019 for taking a loan from a family friend, and that effectively ended his Heisman Trophy campaign.

Young, however, returned to the team rather than stay out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft. He helped the Buckeyes finish a Big Ten championship run en route to an appearance in the college football tie against Clemson.

"There was never a conversation about 'I'm leaving, Coach'," Johnson said. "He said, 'Whatever happens, I'm going to stick with it, be a man and play for the Buckeyes again.' As a coach and knowing Chase really well, that says a lot about him as a person."

Why is Young called & # 39; The Predator & # 39 ;?

Young's signature dreadlocks and long, tall frame have led fans to call him "Predator," a nod to the 80s action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That should facilitate marketing opportunities in the NFL.

Chase Young Simulated Draft: Could Become A DC Hero Close To Home

Young played his football in high school at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, where he emerged as a five-star talent. He would be the second consecutive first-round pick for the Ohio State Redskins to play high school soccer at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Young would likely become one of the most popular players in Washington as a result. The Redskins have had three players in franchise history that compile 80 or more sacks. That list includes Dexter Manley (91), Ryan Kerrigan (90), and Charles Mann (82).

Young has the kind of long-term talent to join that list in the future.

Young may be the safest draft pick in the NFL Draft

SN's Tadd Haislop ranked the seven safest picks in the NFL Draft, and Young made that list. That suggests he should be a player capable of racking up double-digit catches at the next level.

He will continue leaning against those "Walking the Earth,quot; players. Garrett had 30.5 sacks in the first three seasons with the Browns. Clowney has 32 sacks in six seasons, and Peppers with 159.5 sacks, ranking fourth of all time.

Young has that kind of talent. Now it's time to see it in action.