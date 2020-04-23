MCU Movie Shoots for Big Win – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

This movie was essentially sold as a bridge between the 2018 cliffhanger Avengers: Infinity War and the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe finale of April 26 of last year, Avengers Endgame. The biggest selling tool here with Captain marvel it was possibly more powerful than any element of Disney's mass marketing machine was infinite WarThe coda that indicated that Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, was a potential savior for those Avengers Thanos separated it in midair. Disney opened Captain marvel on International Women's Day, March 8, however, men represented the majority of the audience for her. with 61% for women with 39% on Comscore Screen Engine / PostTrak versus most women who showed up to see Warner Bros. Wonder Woman (55%), which hit theaters as the first female superhero blockbuster before Captain marvel in June 2017. Still, the world as a whole responded to Captain marvel disbursing $ 456.7 million in its first weekend, then the second best opening in the world (now third due to Avengers Endgame) for an MCU movie after Infinite warWW s $ 640.5M WW home. At the B.O. domestic, Captain marvel earned the third best start to March at the box office with $ 153.4 million after 2017 Beauty and the Beast ($ 174.7M) and 2016 Batman v. Superman ($ 166 million). Captain marvel shot so high in the air, film funding sources told us that the film reached break even in its first week.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

China led Captain marvelTicket sales abroad with $ 154 million, but only 25% of that goes back to Disney's bank account. The United Kingdom and South Korea were the second and third best foreign territory, respectively, with $ 51.8M and $ 43M culminating in a B.O. global. of $ 1,128 billion. This translated into global revenue that included theatrical rents (45% of the global box office) of $ 505 million, money for home entertainment of $ 156 million, and television revenue of $ 204 million due to Disney's excellent deals for a total of $ 865 million. Disney awards box office bonuses in lieu of a percentage of earnings after cash balance and star Brie Larson, and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck shared stakes worth $ 25 million. Against the global costs of $ 451 million, Captain marvel flew away with a net profit of $ 414 million, under Infinite war500 million in the Deadline 2018 tournament, but defeating Wonder Woman $ 252.9M blank ink for 64%.