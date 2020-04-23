Matt James still ready to be one of Clare's Barelorette boys?

Will be Matt James I still accept Clare CrawleyIt is pink?

When the 32 contestants stop High schoolThe upcoming season 16 was revealed in March, there was a familiar face that had Bachelor Nation very excited: Matt James.

While the founder of ABC Food Tours has had no television experience, he is best friends with Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette Finalist Favorite of Fans of Hannah brownThe season. (We'll get to those two in a moment …)

Given her closest friendship with Tyler, her funny presence on social media, and that face, some fans were already asking for 28-year-old Matt to be the next single.

But just days later, ABC had to postpone filming for Clare's season due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it was later revealed that the 39-year-old hairdresser would likely have new men chosen as suitors.

While many fans are happy with the news of the remake given the age of some men, we couldn't help but wonder if Matt would be one of the contestants heading to the mansion when High school resume production.