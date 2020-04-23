Matt James still ready to be one of Clare's Barelorette boys?

Will be Matt James I still accept Clare CrawleyIt is pink?
When the 32 contestants stop High schoolThe upcoming season 16 was revealed in March, there was a familiar face that had Bachelor Nation very excited: Matt James.
While the founder of ABC Food Tours has had no television experience, he is best friends with Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette Finalist Favorite of Fans of Hannah brownThe season. (We'll get to those two in a moment …)
Given her closest friendship with Tyler, her funny presence on social media, and that face, some fans were already asking for 28-year-old Matt to be the next single.
But just days later, ABC had to postpone filming for Clare's season due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it was later revealed that the 39-year-old hairdresser would likely have new men chosen as suitors.
While many fans are happy with the news of the remake given the age of some men, we couldn't help but wonder if Matt would be one of the contestants heading to the mansion when High school resume production.
So when E! News spoke to Matt before NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live to raise money for healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to know how it felt to return to the show.
Your answer? Very Tyler-esque, so get ready to pass out a little.
"There is a very beautiful young woman in Sacramento right now who is in quarantine and is patiently waiting for the production of a show to recover and I have also been waiting," she told us, "and I hope that everything stabilizes." below and everyone is sure that I will finally meet her. I'm looking forward to it. "
We too, Matt, we too.
For now, however, Matt will continue to practice social distancing with Tyler in Florida, along with several members of Tyler's family and friends. Oh, and Hannah Brown, of course, with rampant speculation about the former. Bachelorette party status of relationships.
While Hannah and Tyler have recently said that they're single, that didn't stop them from fueling speculation about their relationship, including spinning-the-bottle games, mocking their time. High school and having fun on TikTok as they've both been through so much recently: Tyler's mom Andrea CameronThe sudden death in early March and Hannah's younger brother's recent overdose.
A source close to the couple perhaps told us in March that "there is a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler," a source shared with E! News. "Both have expressed that they are not in a position to leave at the moment, but they care for each other."
Naturally, we had to ask the man who had been living with the couple for several weeks for the latest status update on Tyler and Hannah's relationship, with Hannah recently traveling to Alabama to be with her family.
"You have to talk to them about it," Matt simply told us. "No comment!"
Hello brothers before traveling, we get it, especially when you are as close as Matt and Tyler and can spend weeks together without getting tired of each other.
"We haven't killed ourselves yet," Matt joked. "We spend so much time together. I learn a lot from being close to him, being close to his family and seeing how they have handled everything here in the past few months with his family."
And Matt had nothing but kind words for Hannah, whom he called his "friend,quot; and said he is "eager to reconnect,quot; with the champion of Dancing With the Stars once it is safe to do so, once and for all crushing any bad Blood that she can was delayed after Hannah chose Jed over Tyler in her finale, a decision Matt obviously did not support.
"He had to go home, be with his family," he said. "We had a great time with her, but now she's putting up with it in Alabama."
For now, "Myler,quot; fans are getting a ton of bromance content, courtesy of their former college football teammates' Instagram accounts and The Quarantine Crew TikTok account, which includes accidental kissing and competitions from foods.
But Quarantine Crew, who has amassed nearly 350,000 Instagram followers and more than 560,000 TikTok followers, was not a planned social media strategy, with Matt explaining, "It just happened."
Based in New York City, where he shares an apartment with Tyler, Matt contacted his friend from the beginning to see when he would return, only to find out that he was going to stay in Florida and said, "We were more than welcome to come quarantined with him when things go crazy
And that generous invitation is a "testament,quot; to the type of person Tyler is, with Matt saying High school fan favorite is "opening your home to strangers, and using this to positively impact everyone around you with everything your family has been through with the loss of your mother and continue to be selfless and use your voice to amplify the stuff,quot;. "
Friendship is a two-way street, a give and take, with Matt saying, "I'm just trying to be a good housemate, you know? Handle my role and responsibility if that is doing laundry, doing dishes, doing that everyone else's life is easier, making cookies, making banana bread, doing everything I have to do to be a good roommate and a good quarantine member. "
However, when it comes to creativity for the quarantine team, there are two other Camerons the group trusts: Ryan Cameron and Austin CameronTyler's younger brothers.
"Ryan is really the brain of that operation. He's the youngest in the house, so he's more connected to what's great, how everyone feels, so we trust him and Austin," Matt said. "He and Ryan are super creative and have a lot of great ideas, so it is easy for us to execute them when they have these great ideas."
You can train with Matt and other stars as part of NEOU's 12-hour Fit-A-Thon on Thursday, April 23, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET, with the live stream featuring a variety of instructor-led fitness classes throughout the day on your app, including bootcamp-style workouts, yoga, dance, barbell, and recovery.
