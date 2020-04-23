Marvel Star J. August Richards comes out as gay

WENN

The & # 39; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. & # 39; The actor is grateful for the overwhelming love and support of his online fans after the Marvel star was candid about his sexuality.

"Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."star J. August Richards He thanks fans for the "avalanche of LOVE" he received after "dating" as gay.

The actor, who played Michael Peterson / Deathlok in the superhero series, spoke frankly about his sexuality during an Instagram live chat about his new series. "Dads Advice", and on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, he went to the photo-sharing site to express his gratitude for the support he received.

"Yesterday was one of the best days of my life," he wrote alongside an image of himself in a rainbow shirt. "Thank you" feels like cheap words to describe the depth of gratitude I feel for your support and the overwhelming avalanche of LOVE I felt directed at me yesterday (sic). "



"Who knew that something I ever thought was scary had something so beautiful … For every comment, like emoji, forwarding, phone call, text message, everything," he added. "I felt EVERYTHING … Thank you!"

Ironically, in his latest series, Richards portrays a married homosexual, and in his question-and-answer session for the show, he shared that he felt a responsibility to be honest with fans.

"You have the opportunity to put an image in millions of homes and I wanted that image to be honest and correct," he said. "It forced me to appear in a way that I didn't always have when I was working."