Marlo Hampton thinks Wendy Williams will be an & # 39; incredible & # 39; addition to & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Marlo Hampton it is the last "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"cast member who wants Wendy Williams to join Bravo's reality show. During an interview with HollywoodLife.com on Instagram Live on Sunday night, April 19, Marlo said the television presenter would take "RHOA" to the next level.

He mentioned that it would be interesting for Wendy to reappear on the show's upcoming season 13, considering her intermittent friendship with her co-star. NeNe leaks. "Anyway, I need her and NeNe to reconcile, so it would be amazing," said Marlo.

"Imagine our show with Wendy, oh my goodness," he went on to say. While Wendy previously hinted that she had never been interested in being a housewife, Marlo believed that "Wendy wants to come play with us. I think she really likes to play with the girls."

However, Wendy is less likely to appear in "RHOA" considering her consequences recently with NeNe. When asked if they would compensate this time, Marlo replied, "I don't know. I just know that NeNe was really upset." She went on to say, "They took it to social media so I don't know. Hopefully they'll get over it and come back to a good place."

The tension between NeNe and Wendy arose when NeNe tried to put Wendy on FaceTime. "You know I don't have a face or time for FaceTime, period," Williams said earlier this month on her talk show. "If I don't do it for my own parents on the show, why would I do it for someone there? I like NeNe, but she's still a person there!"

"Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in," Wendy added. Wendy continued to emphasize that she was not interested in being exhibited that way and continued: "I made it very clear, I'm not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little … different … than being a housewife. I do not do it". you don't need that kind of attention. "

NeNe later broke her silence on the subject on her Instagram Live. "I love asking questions and answers with you guys, but if you're going to ask me about Wendy, please don't do it …" I'm not that type of friend, "she said." I've never been that kind of friend despite what you may think. Any questions you have, I direct them to her. I wish she could have done the same. … I'm not a snitch and never will be. "

Despite that, NeNe shared that she would not "break the friendship on social media. It will not benefit me at all. And it will not benefit any friendship I have." However, it appeared that the 52-year-old television star demanded a public apology for the "lack of public respect."