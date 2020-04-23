Marianne Faithfull returns home after three weeks of coronavirus hospitalization

Instagram

Announcing her discharge from a London hospital, the singer of & # 39; As Tears Go By & # 39; She offers her thanks for all the kind messages of concern and to all the staff of the National Health Service who took care of her.

Marianne Faithfull He is well on his way to recovery after spending three weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.

The 73-year-old singer "As Tears Go By" was admitted to a London hospital on April 1 with symptoms of coronavirus, but a statement on her social media suggests that Marianne is now back home.

"We are very pleased to say that Marianne has been discharged today, 22 days after being admitted with the symptoms of Covid-19," the statement read. "She will continue to recover in London."

<br />

"Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern, which have meant so much through what is such a difficult time for so many (sic). She is also very grateful to all the NHS (National Health Service) staff who he took an interest in the hospital for her and certainly saved her life. "