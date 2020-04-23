Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen hoping to be quarantined at the Auston Matthews home

When the sports world was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL allowed players to return home, wherever they are. For Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen, however, it was not that simple.

"Denmark was a little ahead of Canada and the United States a little bit (in regards) to the shutdown," he told reporters in a conference call Thursday. "So that seemed a little out of place to me."

Fortunately, Andersen's teammate Auston Matthews offered to let him stay at his home in Arizona.

"We have been close friends since we played together, but obviously we spent a little more time, so far it has been fun," said the netminder. "(We are) quite competitive about some of the things (that) we do here, which is fun. Having someone to talk to is nice, so I'm very grateful to be here."

The Danish goalkeeper had had another solid season in Toronto before the NHL season stopped on March 12. He was fourth in the league in wins (29) and total saves (1434), despite posting the lowest saving percentage (.909) and highest GAA (2.85) of his career in 52 games this year. He was also named to the All-Star 2020 game for the first time in his career.

Now, like most other hockey players, he's desperate to get back on the ice, but with that still out of the question, he and Matthews have been exploring other options.

"It's definitely a challenge not being able to be on the ice," Andersen said. "I have my whole team here, so I think we are going to experiment a little. Now he has a little sports court in his house, so I definitely think we are going to try that and release some records." Maybe I can work on my stick and my shot too!

"I think especially at a time like this where facilities are limited, it's about trying to be creative and create something. (Maybe) something with a tennis ball machine, or playing different games with it … you have a ping -pong table so we can play around with that a little bit, do something about it and not lose many steps in this interruption. "

Andersen hopes to stay ahead of the curve, especially as he believes it will be harder for goalkeepers to get back in pace than it will be for skaters.

"As a shooter, you really don't need a goalie to work on your shot," he said. "I think as a goalkeeper you just need someone to shoot you. So I think maybe the shooters have a small advantage."

As for the various rumors circulating about the plan to end the season, including hosting the rest of the games in certain arenas, he's willing to do whatever it takes.

"I've heard a lot of different ideas and obviously different scenarios, but I'm pretty open to almost anything that can be done to save the season," Andersen noted, as the Leafs remain third in the Atlantic Division. "I definitely want to see something to do to try to end the season and not lose all the hard work and everything that has gone into the season."