Man offering cash encouragement to strangers finds it easier to receive than to give – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Oregon man who wanted to use part of his coronavirus stimulus test to help people in need found that giving away money is not as easy as he thought it would be.

Larry Bellah, who works full-time as a welder, took $ 200 of his federal stimulus check and stood with his daughter in front of Erickson & # 39; s Thriftway in Prineville, offering people $ 20 to help pay for their purchases.

But the initial reaction from the clients was not what he expected.

"Most of them gave us money," he told KTVZ.

Bellah doubled his money, and finally ended up with around $ 400. But he was still determined to give away some of his money.

"People didn't want our money, so we went in and stood by the cash registers and bought everyone's groceries until we left," he said.

Bellah said he was able to buy groceries for about seven people.

He said he brought his daughter in to "show her that helping people is a good thing."