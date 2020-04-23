Maisie Williams Thriller Lands The Owners ’Lands at RLJE Films – Deadline

RLJE Films has secured distribution rights in North America for The owners, a 90s thriller starring Maisie Williams, a student at Game Of Thrones. Based on artist Herrmann's comic and written by Yves H, the film aims for a theatrical and digital release in the fall of 2020.

First-time director Julius Berg directed and co-wrote the film alongside Matthieu Gompel with the participation of Geoff Cox.

The owners Follow a group of friends who think they found the perfect score: an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple who live there arrive home early, things suddenly change. As a deadly cat and mouse game occurs, would-be thieves must fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Jake Curran (Maze Runner: The Death Cure), Ian Kenny (Solo: a Star Wars story), Andrew Ellis (This is england) Sylvester McCoy (The Hobbit franchise) and Rita Tushingham (The taste of honey) also star.

The thriller was produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre, while Brahim Chioua and Gregory Strouk served as co-producers of Wild Bunch, with Eric Tavitian and Frederic Fiore taking co-production roles for Logical Pictures alongside Pape Boye. Executive producers are Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray of XYZ Films.

Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.