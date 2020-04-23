Madonna Partners with the Reform Alliance to Provide COVID-19 Masks to Prisoners and Prison Staff

Instagram

By joining forces with the alliance through its Ray of Light Foundation, the successful & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; has sent 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons across the country.

Virgin has partnered with stars including Jay Z and meek mill to support the initiative of the Prison Reform Alliance to protect inmates and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The alliance is partnering with the Madge Ray of Light Foundation to send 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons in the United States. The donation includes 50,000 for the Cook County Jail and the Illinois Department of Corrections, where more than 600 people have been infected and seven people have died.

Another 20,000 masks will go to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, while the remaining 30,000 masks will be distributed between Vacaville Prison in California, FCI Ray Brook in New York and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department in Massachusetts.

Alliance for Reform Co-President Michael Rubin told TMZ: "It is absolutely crucial that we protect our inmates and prison staff, especially as social distancing guidelines are difficult to enforce at these facilities."

The new donation is the organization's second. Last month, the Alliance shipped 100,000 surgical masks to Rikers Island, New York, the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and the Mississippi State Penitentiary.