Lululemon fires an employee for the "Bat Fried Rice,quot; shirt

The white long-sleeved shirt sold for $ 60.
The title: "Bat Fried Rice,quot;.
It featured a small red image of bat-winged chopsticks on the front, and a larger design of a Chinese box of bat-winged rice and the words "No thanks,quot; written on the reverse. "No Thank You,quot; also appeared on the right sleeve.
Shortly after Trevor Fleming, art director for Lululemon Athletica, posted a link to the shirt in the bio section of his personal Instagram account, waves of online condemnation followed and he was fired by the Canadian sportswear company. According to a Reuters count, more than 1,000 comments were left on Lululemon's official Instagram account criticizing the company for Mr. Fleming's post.
"Should I burn all my lululemon now?" Asked one. "As a brand, you should know the people you hire well because they actually represent your organization," said another.
In responses to the comments, the company was quick to say that the shirt was not one of its products.
"We apologize that an employee was affiliated with promoting an offensive jersey, and we take it very seriously," he said. “The image and the publication were inappropriate and inexcusable. We act immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon. "
Lululemon issued a separate statement Tuesday about Weixin, a popular Facebook-like business platform in China, where Instagram is banned, saying the "person involved,quot; in the shirt's design is not an employee of the company. “As a brand that advocates a positive and healthy lifestyle, we are against all racist behavior. Lululemon's brand, core values and culture represent our stance. We will treat this event very seriously. "
The World Health Organization has said that evidence shows that the coronavirus may have originated from bats. Scientists believe that it may have jumped from bats to another animal in a wet market in Wuhan and then infected humans.
The episode was the latest in a long line of racist tropes and attacks on Asians since the coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Unfairly blames the outbreak, Asian-Americans in the United States They have been spat on and yelled at, and Asians have been physically attacked in European cities like London.
Since then, Mr. Fleming has removed his Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. He said in a statement through a spokeswoman on Wednesday that it had nothing to do with the design of the shirt. But he apologized and said he made the wrong decision by sharing a link to the article.
"It's something I deeply regret, and my eyes have widened at the profound domino effect this error has had," said Mr. Fleming, who worked at the company's Vancouver headquarters as a full-time employee for two years and a half. .
"I pledge to confront racist or discriminatory behavior and will work hard to ensure that my future personal and professional contributions are kind, inclusive and supportive," he said.
The shirt's designer, Jess Sluder, a California-based artist, initially wrote on his website: “Where did COVID-19 originate? No one is sure, but we know that there was a bat involved. This warranty offers a friendly reminder to avoid foods containing this night beast. "
The shirt has been removed from the website and Mr. Sluder also apologized.
"As an artist, I often fiddle with pushing boundaries with satirical work and just crossed the line," he said. wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "This situation has taught me to be more aware of the impact of my work and I am deeply sorry for anyone who has been offended or hurt by my actions," he added.
While trying to explain quality issues in an interview, founder Dennis J. Wilson sparked a backlash when he said that some women's bodies "don't really work,quot; in yoga pants. Later he resigned from the company.
Recently, like other companies, Lululemon has had to navigate a difficult retail environment with quarantine requests during the pandemic. He has adapted by offering discounts for his sportswear, describing his yoga pants as "perfect for practicing in the living room, bedroom and even on the patio,quot; and encouraging exercise enthusiasts to release their natural products. high or "Indoorphins,quot;.
It closed stores in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. He said he would continue to pay store employees until at least June 1, while company leaders were taking a 20 percent cut in wages, CEO Calvin McDonald, said.
Tiffany May contributed reporting.
