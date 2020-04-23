Luann de Lesseps on her decision to drink responsibly after probation

"It tastes so good!"
The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 started on a high note for Luann de Lesseps. The first episode began with the "Jovani,quot; singer leaving a Big Apple court after completing his probation resulting from an arrest in Miami in 2017. Needless to say, this season of True housewives It is a celebration for the Countess.
"I feel like it's a good year for me because I've been through some really tough years in the past and I feel like I'm in a good place, I'm back in the driver's seat," Luann told E! exclusively. "I feel good. You know, it was difficult, and finally I feel like I'm refreshed and went back to my old Lu."
Sophy Holland / Bravo
Last season, Luann was very honest about how difficult it was to be around her Bravo co-stars, while her trial period stipulated that she would stay sober. Cut to Season 12 trailer: Viewers see Luann sipping a drink that is "all vodka,quot; and exclaiming, "It tastes so good!"
"I decided that I would drink occasionally and drink responsibly," Luann explained. "And like I said, I'm in a different place. And then I feel like I'm in control. And that's how I take it day by day. You know, at the moment I haven't been drinking. So I just didn't label it. It's like I'm taking it. day by day and I've said in the past that I'm drinking socially. "
As for what we'll see from the cabaret star this season, Lu tells E! News: "I'm working on a new song with Desmond boy who wrote & # 39; Livin & # 39; La Vida Loca & # 39; y & # 39; Livin & # 39; on a Prayer & # 39 ;. And the new song is called & # 39; Viva La Diva & # 39 ;, which will be released this summer. It's so good! You're going to love it."
She is also hosting her new cabaret show that has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am working on my new program, Get married, F – k, kill", she said,quot;. My tour, like everyone else's, is postponed. So I am excited to get back on the road when I can. I am working on new dates and I am excited. You'll see that kind of game on the show too. "
As for her love life, Luann has been dating her agent. Richard Super ("he is close and dear to me,quot;). So would Luann remarry?
"Well, you know, I'm a hopeless romantic, so I never say never," she said. "I believe in love and I'm not in a big rush, but I'm open to it."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
%MINIFYHTMLa568aeee33a1d4a3b2a9e26365e479eb12%