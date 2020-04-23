Luann de Lesseps on her decision to drink responsibly after probation

Last season, Luann was very honest about how difficult it was to be around her Bravo co-stars, while her trial period stipulated that she would stay sober. Cut to Season 12 trailer: Viewers see Luann sipping a drink that is "all vodka,quot; and exclaiming, "It tastes so good!"

"I decided that I would drink occasionally and drink responsibly," Luann explained. "And like I said, I'm in a different place. And then I feel like I'm in control. And that's how I take it day by day. You know, at the moment I haven't been drinking. So I just didn't label it. It's like I'm taking it. day by day and I've said in the past that I'm drinking socially. "

As for what we'll see from the cabaret star this season, Lu tells E! News: "I'm working on a new song with Desmond boy who wrote & # 39; Livin & # 39; La Vida Loca & # 39; y & # 39; Livin & # 39; on a Prayer & # 39 ;. And the new song is called & # 39; Viva La Diva & # 39 ;, which will be released this summer. It's so good! You're going to love it."

She is also hosting her new cabaret show that has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.