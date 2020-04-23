Louisiana rapper's girlfriend claims & # 39; self-defense & # 39; after shooting him on Instagram live

Instagram

Bennahhunnaa appears to be shot in the stomach after a brief argument and teasing his girlfriend to shoot her in the viral video, but apparently survives the injury.

Rapper Bennahhunnaa He could have hurt more than his pride after conveying his argument with his girlfriend. The popular Louisiana artist allegedly was shot in the stomach of his girlfriend after the two verbally quarreled over his argument earlier this week.

Bennahhunnaa recorded the entire incident that she shared on Instagram Live. In the video that went viral, he was seen visiting his girlfriend in his apartment, but she repeatedly told him to leave. Apparently he had a gun with it, which he hid behind his back.

Benna refused to leave and hoped that the woman would not shoot him. "You're not going to do shit," he said. "You're not going to pull [the trigger]. You're not crazy enough to do it." After a brief screaming fight, the woman accused Benna of smoking joints tied with PCP.

He continued to tease her and even threatened to hit her. "You are not a gangsta. Betcha, I'm going to beat you up," he said. When the girl showed him the door, he seemed to move towards her and a shot was heard.

The woman ran back when the phone she took the video with vanished and the screen darkened. He was heard screaming, "This girl just shot me!" He writhed on the ground and screamed for help.

But the injury was apparently not as serious as Benna has taken to her Instagram page to address the incident. Apparently officially fighting with his girlfriend now, he wrote Tuesday, April 21, "If you're answering for that, get off my page." He added: "N ***, I want to talk about him, you don't even know the whole story."

It is unclear if this moment was organized for influence or something real. According to MTO News, the woman in the video claimed that the shooting was in "self-defense." Police are currently investigating the incident.