Louisiana Rapper SHOT By Girlfriend on Instagram Live !! (Graphic video)

A well-known Louisiana rapper named Bennahhunnaa was allegedly shot by his girlfriend on Instagram Live on Tuesday night, according to MTO News. The couple had a heated discussion, which was broadcast on social media. And during the discussion, Bennahhunnaa's girlfriend pulled out a gun and shot him.

The woman claims that the shooting was in "self-defense."

Here's the video: the warning contains VERY graphic content

The video begins by planting the couple arguing inside the woman's Louisiana apartment, and asks her rapper boyfriend to leave multiple times.

