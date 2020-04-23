Louisiana Rapper SHOT By Girlfriend on Instagram Live !! (Graphic video)

A well-known Louisiana rapper named Bennahhunnaa was allegedly shot by his girlfriend on Instagram Live on Tuesday night, according to MTO News. The couple had a heated discussion, which was broadcast on social media. And during the discussion, Bennahhunnaa's girlfriend pulled out a gun and shot him.

The woman claims that the shooting was in "self-defense."

Here's the video: the warning contains VERY graphic content

The video begins by planting the couple arguing inside the woman's Louisiana apartment, and asks her rapper boyfriend to leave multiple times.

Then the woman makes the explosive accusation: that Bennahhunnaa recently took the drug PCP (or sherm).

Things escalated quickly when Bennahhunnaa did not leave and the woman pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him. The rapper did not believe him, and even went so far as to say that he would hit her.

The bride took his words seriously and shot him once. It is unclear if there were serious injuries sustained.

MTO News contacted police in Louisiana, and they tell us they are investigating the video.

