Los Angeles Chargers switch to first round, select – Up News Info Los Angeles

(CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers got their quarterback of the future with the sixth overall pick in the first round, selecting Oregon QB Justin Herbert. But, general manager Tom Telesco was not happy that that was the end of his night as he switched to the first round to hook Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray to No. 23 overall.

The deal saw the Chargers send their second and third round picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for the 23rd pick.

New England is shifting its selection to the Chargers, who gave up second and third round picks to move up, by source. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

Murray was very productive in college, picking up 257 tackles over the past two seasons. The 234-pound 6 & # 39; 2 ″ junior wreaked havoc on opponents' backfields in 2019 posting 17 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He now joins a linebacker corps that includes Denzel Perryman, Drue Tranquill, Nick Vigil and Uchenna Nwosu. The Chargers' career defense was right in the middle of the pack last season, allowing 112.8 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. Murray should help improve those numbers.

With the trade, the Chargers will not return to the clock until the fourth round of the draft with the 112th overall pick.