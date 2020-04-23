Look at Prince William, Kate Middleton's children applaud health heroes

The royals are, well, very grateful.

Thursday, Prince william, Kate Middleton and his sons Prince george, Princess charlotte and birthday boy Prince louis made a surprise appearance on the BBC Great night in to show support for frontline workers in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in coordinated blue outfits, the family, as part of the Clap for Carers campaign, stepped out on the steps of the Anmer Hall home to applaud all the "amazing key workers," Kensington Palace shared on Instagram. "#TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humor and the spirit of hope and resistance that keeps the UK going during the COVID-19 pandemic."

In fact, William, Kate, and their children have often shown their appreciation. Last month, the proud parents shared a sweet video of their trio applauding their health heroes. "To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: Thank you," the moment was captioned. "#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS,quot;.