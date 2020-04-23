Look at Prince William, Kate Middleton's children applaud health heroes

The royals are, well, very grateful.
Thursday, Prince william, Kate Middleton and his sons Prince george, Princess charlotte and birthday boy Prince louis made a surprise appearance on the BBC Great night in to show support for frontline workers in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Dressed in coordinated blue outfits, the family, as part of the Clap for Carers campaign, stepped out on the steps of the Anmer Hall home to applaud all the "amazing key workers," Kensington Palace shared on Instagram. "#TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humor and the spirit of hope and resistance that keeps the UK going during the COVID-19 pandemic."
In fact, William, Kate, and their children have often shown their appreciation. Last month, the proud parents shared a sweet video of their trio applauding their health heroes. "To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: Thank you," the moment was captioned. "#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS,quot;.
Most recently, the couple paid a visit to Control Room 111 of the London Ambulance Service to meet in person with staff members who have been handling calls from the public.
"It is at times like this when we realize how much the NHS represents the best of our country and our society: people of all backgrounds and lifestyles with different experiences and abilities, uniting for the common good," said the Duke of Cambridge. he said in a statement at the time. "NHS staff and emergency workers not only respond to the needs of the public, but, like the rest of us, they are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs."
And, in early April, Will and Kate took the time to thank the teachers for their tough word and dedication at Casterton Elementary Academy, which has remained open.
"Well done … honestly, for you and everyone here during this time," Kate shared with the staff. "It should be a great relief for all parents who are key workers to know that normalcy is there for their children: they have the structure and they have a safe place to be, very, very well. Made for all of you."
