"Living in a ghost town" – Deadline

The Rolling Stones, who had planned a major tour before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world, did the following best: They released a new song and video that, as Mick Jagger says, "would resonate in the days when we" you're living right now. "It's called" Living in a ghost town. "

With what sounds and seems to be a nod to the 1981 song and video "Ghost Town" from The Specials, the Stones song opens with a bang from Jagger's harmonica, some guitar and drum vibrations loosely "Missing You ", and a" semi chant "oh oh oh" backing vocal. "I'm a ghost," Jagger whispers, "living in a ghost town / You can look for me / but they can't find me."

The video, which premiered today on YouTube, shows glimpses of the band recording the song, and uses fast-moving street-level images of empty cities, a sight familiar to everyone for now.

Written by Jagger & Stones guitarist Keith Richards, the song was recorded over a year ago in Los Angeles, London and "in isolation". Jagger said in a statement: "The Stones were in the studio shooting new footage before closing and there was a song that we thought would resonate in the times that we live in right now." We have worked on it in isolation. And here it is, it's called "Living in the Ghost Town," I hope you like it. "

"So let's cut a long story short," Richards said. "We cut this song over a year ago in Los Angeles for part of a new album, something in progress, and then the shit hit fan Mick and I decided he really had to go to work now and here you go, & # 39 ; Living in a ghost town & # 39; Stay safe! "

Drummer Charlie Watts, always a man of few words: “I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a state of mind and I hope people who hear it agree. ”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood: “Thank you very much for all your messages in the last few weeks, it means a lot to us that you enjoy music. So we have a new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting tune, it's called "Living in a Ghost Town".

The song is available for streaming and download only, and features Jagger (vocals / harmonica / guitar / backing vocals, Richards (guitar / backing vocals), Watts (drums), Wood (guitar / backing vocals), Darryl Jones (bass), and Matt Clifford ( keyboards, french horn, saxophone, flute horn).

