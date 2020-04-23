Live Stock Market News and Trading Tracker

The bleak economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic increased Thursday when the government reported that another 4.4 million people filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million.
The report is likely to intensify debate over when to lift the restrictions that helped combat the spread of the virus, but put the economy at a standstill, reports Patricia Cohen of The Times.
"At all levels, these are surprising numbers," said Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. As large as the figures have been, they do not capture the full scope of the layoffs, nor the cascade of economic problems that have set in motion.
Problems responding to waves of jobless claims will now affect the way to recovery when the pandemic eases, Slok said. Laid-off workers need money quickly to pay rent, food and credit card bills. If they can't do it, he said, the hole the bigger economy has fallen into "is getting deeper and harder to get out of."
The Trump administration warned large companies Thursday that they must demonstrate that they need small business emergency loans to keep their operations running and that they have no other option to obtain financing or pay the funds.
The Treasury Department's new orientation came amid an uproar by larger companies taking loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, while small businesses have been left out.
The Treasury Department updated its "Frequently Asked Questions,quot; page on P.P.P. urge "big companies with adequate sources of liquidity,quot; to think twice before applying for small business loans backed by the Small Business Administration.
The $ 349 billion S.B.A. To support these loans, it ran out last week and is expected to replenish with another $ 310 billion this week. The backlash over the program has intensified after some large restaurant chains, even Shake shack, took multiple loans of $ 10 million for their subsidiaries.
The Treasury notes that, by law, small business loans are intended to be taken in cases where the money is "necessary to support ongoing operations." He said borrowers must certify this in "good faith,quot; and consider their ability to access other sources of money. "
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned companies that they would be investigated and could be punished if they incorrectly accept small business money. You have urged those companies to return those funds. The guide released Thursday said borrowers who repay the loans in full before May 7, 2020 will be considered by the S.B.A. have completed their certifications in good faith, leaving them in good standing with the government.
Since Congress resists a bailout, the Fed may have to bail out the states.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, he rejected the possibility of additional federal aid to state governments, suggesting that they should instead be allowed to file for bankruptcy. His comments could leave the Federal Reserve at the center of helping cash-strapped state and local leaders.
"This whole issue of additional assistance to state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in an interview with a conservative radio host on Wednesday. "There will be no desire on the Republican side to rescue state pensions by borrowing money from future generations."
States cannot declare bankruptcy to restructure their debt, although local governments sometimes do. That means that when cash shortages arise, like now, as coronavirus quarantines delay income tax filing and accumulate other sources of income, such as casino revenue, just as costs skyrocket, they should tax more, cut expenses or issue additional debt.
If the federal government is unwilling to get the cash that states need to cover expenses, it will probably turn to the third option, which is where the Fed will come in. The central bank announced earlier this month that it would start buying short-term debt from states and some major cities and counties.
The CARES Act provided some funds to state and local governments in the form of a $ 150 billion relief fund. However, that was insufficient to plug the hole that the coronavirus went through the budgets, and Governments could again be forced to fire teachers and other public workers. A similar scenario developed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, hampering the economic recovery.
It may be years before the US economy. USA Make a full recovery from the pandemic, but some airline and auto industry executives are beginning to ask what it will take to reopen their businesses.
Delta airlines, American airlines, United airlines and Southwest Airlines They have already aggressively announced the precautions they are taking to lure passengers, from tarnishing cabins with disinfectant to restricting food service and blocking intermediate seats.
Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told financial analysts on Wednesday that his company was prepared to "make any changes to the business model that are necessary." That could mean federally administered "immunity passports,quot; or space seats or run flights with fewer passengers.
"This recovery will take several years," said Bastian. "It will have multiple phases, it will be choppy along the way. We will have opportunities to test all those theses and see what is needed."
But what works for some airlines may not work for others. Michael O’Leary, the CEO of the low-cost airline Ryanair, He told The Financial Times on Wednesday that the airline would not fly again with empty middle seats.
Automakers are also making plans to turn the lights back on. Volkswagen He said Wednesday that he called employees to return to work at their Chattanooga, Tennessee plant on May 3, making the company one of the first major automakers to resume manufacturing since much of the industry closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it had spent several weeks implementing health and safety measures to protect the 3,800 people who work at the plant, making the Atlas sports vehicle utilitarian. Volkswagen stopped production at the plant on March 21 after state and local officials issued orders to stay home. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Monday that he would let his order for people to stay home expire on April 30.
General Engines, Ford Motor and Fiat chrysler I have not called the factory workers yet, and we are still negotiating with the United Automobile Workers union about safety measures.
French automaker Renault It plans to start limited production at a plant outside Paris on Monday. The company resumed production last week at factories in Portugal and Spain that make engines and gearboxes.
Renault's Flins plant, some 40 kilometers west of Paris, will be the first vehicle assembly plant in France to reopen. Initially, only about a quarter of the workforce will report to reduce the risk of infection, a spokeswoman said.
It is a time that might otherwise lead to street protests. Instead, people are generally locked up by government order, or simply afraid of approaching six feet from another human being. There have been hashtags (#CancelRent) and email blasts and grainy video meetings, but those methods are more easily ignored by bankers, owners, and elected officials.
So activists have resorted to other tactics, such as painting slogans on cars and putting recorded chants on the Internet.
"Direct action is so much about putting people at risk," said John Washington, an organizer in Buffalo with People's Action, a national network of local advocacy organizations. "In a way, Covid has stolen that."
Stocks rose for the second day on Wednesday, even as the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the United States increased and data from Europe highlighted the large number of economic closings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The S,amp;P 500 was up nearly 1 percent and benchmarks in Europe were also slightly higher.
The gains came after the government said more than 4.4 million workers applied for unemployment insurance last week, a figure that, although more or less in line with what analysts expected, shows the severity of the crisis facing the economy of the United States. In the past five weeks, more than 26 million people have said they are suddenly out of a job. That number probably underestimates actual job losses because many are having a hard time even filing unemployment claims.
In Europe, a survey of business activity, the IHS Markit purchasing managers index, fell to 13.5 points, from 29.7 in March. In Britain, it fell to 12.9 in April, from 36 the previous month. The steep drops were the steepest falls in the 22-year survey.
Still, stocks have risen slowly for weeks even in the face of such grim data as investors hope for a possible recovery from the current downturn and governments begin to discuss measures to reopen businesses.
It helped oil prices, which had collapsed earlier in the week, continue to pick up on Thursday.
After years of working almost exclusively on long-term projects and taking day-to-day management to his deputies, Jeff Bezos, 56, has returned to the problems of the here and now facing Amazon, the company he founded and became a global giant, writes The Times & # 39; s Karen Weise.
As the retail giant grapples with increased demand, labor unrest, and supply chain challenges caused by the coronavirus, it makes daily calls to help make inventory and testing decisions, as well as how and when, so far, Amazon responds to public criticism. He has spoken to government officials. And in April, for the first time in years, he made an advertised visit to one of Amazon's warehouses.
"For now, my time and thinking continue to focus on Covid-19 and how Amazon can help while we're in the middle," said Bezos. wrote to shareholders last week.
But Amazon is one of the few companies that has benefited financially from the crisis. Due to all customer demand, their actions have reached record levels. That has made Bezos, the richest man in the world, $ 25 billion richer since the beginning of March.
objective reported Thursday that sales since February increased 7 percent, in-store sales fell slightly, and online shopping increased 100 percent. The retailer also extended its $ 2 per hour emergency pay rate for workers through May 30.
German automaker Daimler He said his operating profit fell 78 percent in the first three months of 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak devastated sales. Daimler felt the effects of the virus earlier this year because, like other German automakers, it gets much of its sales from China, where the pandemic began. Daimler's financial unit, which provides auto loans, allocated € 400 million, about $ 430 million, to cover possible credit losses.
Equinor, the Norwegian energy giant, said it would cut its dividend for the first quarter to 9 cents a share, two-thirds below the amount paid in the previous quarter. The move, which the company says would underpin financial strength after the sharp drop in oil prices, may shake up investors, who have been lured by high dividend yields offered by major oil companies.
The Swiss bank Credit Suisse He said net earnings rose 75 percent in the first quarter as volatile equity and bond markets generated trading fees. But, following a trend among banks, Credit Suisse nearly quadrupled the money it spent to cover clients who may not be able to pay their loans.
Alcoa He said Wednesday that he would halt production at his Intalco smelter in Ferndale, Washington, and lay off employees due to declining demand for its products. The aluminum maker had already cut production at that plant and others, and said about 30 percent of its global foundry capacity was now idle.
