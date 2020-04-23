Live Stock Market News and Trading Tracker

The S,amp;P 500 was up nearly 1 percent and benchmarks in Europe were also slightly higher.

The gains came after the government said more than 4.4 million workers applied for unemployment insurance last week, a figure that, although more or less in line with what analysts expected, shows the severity of the crisis facing the economy of the United States. In the past five weeks, more than 26 million people have said they are suddenly out of a job. That number probably underestimates actual job losses because many are having a hard time even filing unemployment claims.