Live broadcast, schedule, TV, online – Deadline

The NFL Draft is set for its 2020 virtual edition tonight, with the three-day event starting at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT live on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes and the respective online platforms of the networks. It will undoubtedly be an oasis in the perpetual third chance and 80 for American sports fans, who haven't had much to talk about since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of almost every league and event.

Tonight's pre-draft coverage begins at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT on the NFL Network and 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT on ESPN and networks, who will also broadcast the event live beginning at 8 PM ET on the league and networks & # 39; Various platforms. There will be two broadcasts tonight, both originating from the ESPN studios in Bristol: one via ABC and a second simultaneous broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network. Subsequent rounds will take place on Friday and Saturday in simultaneous broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network.

A summary of how to look:

TV: ESPN, ESPN Network, ABC, NFL Network

Online (through authentication): NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com

Connected devices: Xbox Live, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku

Radio: Radio ESPN, SiriusXM, TuneIn, Westwood One

Round 1 begins tonight with the LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the alleged No. 1 pick for the Cincinnati Bengals who bans an exchange. However, the real suspense will likely come from the logistics of the draft, with a three-day in-person extravaganza planned for Las Vegas scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns and replaced by a virtual setup that will see all 32 teams in theaters. quarantined war. and the whole thing driven from the basement of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's "cave of man" at his Westchester County, New York home.

Goodell tweeted today the design of his studio drill, scattered with screens, cameras, lights, Sharpies, and tablets. The setup includes a total of four people in the room: Goodell, one person who receives team picks, an ESPN coordinator, and a cameraman. It will announce selections of a cocktail table in front of its wall of three flat screen televisions.

Goodell usually organizes the event in front of crowded arenas. Last year in Nashville, a record 600,000 fans attended over the three days. The first-round broadcast attracted a record 6.1 million viewers on the NFL, ESPN and ABC and its digital media. The full three days attracted a total of 47.5 million viewers.

After preliminary plans for Las Vegas (the timed venue for the Oakland Raiders' move to Sin City) were scrapped on March 16 due to the closure of COVID-19, the virtual alternative emerged. Each team has built war rooms in the homes of the coaches and general managers, all of which will connect to the Goodell home setup.

Players meanwhile won't get that iconic American sporting moment: clothed to the brim, they hear his announced name and they walk the stage to shake Goodell's hand as fans go wild. Instead, Burrow's key players onward were given cameras to capture reactions and do interviews. Goodell said there were more than 200 remote cameras installed across the country for the draft.

The NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (PM ET / 4 PM PT) and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET / 9 AM PT).

Simultaneously with the draft, the NFL will host Draft-A-Thon Live, a fundraising event for COVID-19 relief efforts. It is presented by NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and Deion Sanders with special guest Kevin Hart and a host of players, musicians, and celebrities. It will air on NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels.

As part of charity efforts, fans will be able to virtually boo Goodell (it's a draft day tradition) on social media with the tag @ @outbreak and # #BooTheCommish. For every hashtag registered through Saturday, April 25, the brewer will donate $ 1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $ 500,000.

The NFL remains the only major sports league in the US. USA He has not yet postponed his regular season, which is scheduled to start in September. Goodell did not address the current state today in an interview on ABC. Good morning america.

"The draft has always been about hope," said Goodell (see interview below). "But this year, with everything that is happening in our society and around the world, we need more experiences together. We need that ability to look forward and perhaps have a distraction or a distraction from everything that we are going through in recent years. months. "