"Little Fires Everywhere" Star Lexi Underwood signs with CAA – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Lexi Underwood, who currently stars alongside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu limited series. Little fires everywhere like Pearl Warren.

CAA



The actress debuted in the theater production of Charles Dickens " A Christmas Carol at the Ford’s Theater in Washington D.C. in 2013. She finally landed the lead role of Nala in Disney & # 39; s Broadway and the road production of The Lion King: The Musical.

Underwood made his television debut on CBS ’ Person of interest in the role of Queen Bee in 2014 and continued to appear in television series such as CBS " Code black, Nickelodeon Henry Danger, Disney XD Walk on the plank, Disney Channel & # 39; s The home of the crow, the good doctor and Criminal minds.

She continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment.