Lion King's Big Benefit ’: Box Office – Up News Info

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Up News Info is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

The Lion King

Disney

After Jon Favreau wowed Disney executives with his realistic new version of The jungle book In 2016 ($ 966.6M WW), they tried to bring another adaptation of the live-action feature of their most precious and classic feature. The Lion King to the big screen. As Disney prepared to launch its new streaming service to compete with Netflix in November last year, they put together a theatrical list of platinum between the MCU product and the finale. Avengers Endgame, the end Star Wars movie Rise of Skywalker as well as restart live action Aladdin, the long awaited Frozen 2 and Lion King here. This entire big-screen product when pollinated at Disney + was part of the studio's plan to generate subscriptions. Which was also timely about having a reboot of Lion King in 2019 it was the 25th anniversary of the brand. Similar to movie buffs on Thanksgiving Day in 2014 with the first ever Star Wars: Force Awakens teaser, Disney did it again on Turkey Day 2018 with the first teaser of The Lion King. For a moment, it was the most viewed preview of all time with a global audience record of 244.6 million hours before 24 hours. Avengers Endgame He broke that record with 289 million in December of that year. Lion King opened in the last summer leg of the third weekend in July, and earned the best national opening for the month at $ 191.77M that toppled Warner Bros. " Harry Potter and the Sound Relics Part 2 who held the record for eight years. China opened before the launch of the United States and the rest of the world by day and date, raising $ 100 million in its first week. Lion King in its first ten days of launch (starting with China) it had accumulated $ 544 million. Beyonce, who voiced Nala and had the songs "Spirit" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" on the soundtrack, was the cast's social media star with 206 million followers on Twitter, FB, and Instagram, with a 22% of the film's total reach on social media.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

After $ 1.65 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the seventh highest grossing movie of all time, Lion King raised $ 1.2 billion in overall revenue for Disney in global theater rentals, home entertainment, and television. Disney didn't come cheap with a production cost of $ 260M, a global P&A expense of $ 145M, and overhead costs of $ 621M. We hear that Favreau had a great payday here, taking most of the $ 60 million stakes. Disney pulls out with $ 580 million in net profit, 16% more than half a trillion Avengers: Infinity War last year, which was the # 1 movie for Up News Info's Blockbuster Profit Tournament.