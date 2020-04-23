Limited series & # 39; Coronavirus, explained & # 39; coming soon on Netflix

Netflix content doesn't get much more current than this. A new Netflix will arrive on Netflix on April 26 Explained miniseries that tries to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic. This is what we know about the new documentary series.

Coronavirus explained is a new miniseries from Netflix and Vox Media. Vox is an online news platform that provides free and easy-to-understand coverage of current news and affairs.

This miniseries is part of the original Netflix catalog Explained documentaries (also co-produced by Vox Media). You may have seen some of the other titles: Sex explained, The mind explained, or the flagship series, Explained.

In 2020, the world changed. Vox Explained addresses COVID-19 and examines how the coronavirus developed into a pandemic. The new episode will be released on April 26. pic.twitter.com/e0SEgslGzj – See what follows (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

The series of events promises to destroy myths and stop the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Based on the advance, it will explain what causes a pandemic, why the coronavirus, in particular, became a pandemic, and how a pandemic ends. It will also explore the mental health implications of the pandemic.

The program has a panel of experts in infectious diseases and public health, including Bill Gates.

When i can look Coronavirus explained?

Coronavirus explained It will arrive on Netflix this Sunday, April 26, 2020.

If you set a reminder on Netflix, the show will appear on your List when it's live.

How many episodes of Coronavirus explained there will be?

Netflix has not specified how many episodes of Coronavirus explained there will be. However, both Sex explained and The mind explained They have five episodes per miniseries, so we hope to see something like that.

Judging from the previous Netflix-Vox miniseries, we would expect each episode to last about 20 minutes. Of course, we could be wrong!

How did Netflix do it? Coronavirus explained so fast?

Judging by the preview, it appears that Netflix has reused existing content to make the miniseries.

Netflix released an episode of their main Explained series in 2019 titled "The Next Pandemic". Most of the images from Bill Gates and other experts seem to come from that. The coronavirus, explained The preview also shows some images of the interview delivered by video call, so it seems that part of it is new material.

Will you be tuning in to watch Coronavirus explained this Sunday? Let us know in the comments below.