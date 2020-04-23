Lil Wayne's former Toya Wright says her daughter Reginae Carter is & # 39; strong & # 39; and & # 39; is not stupid & # 39; after YFN Lucci

Instagram

Toya Wright Praises Her Ex-Husband Lil Wayne For Keeping It Real When Giving Advice To Daughter Reginae About Her Relationship With Now Ex-Boyfriend YFN Lucci

little WayneAntonia "Toya" Johnson's ex-wife, also known as Toya Wright has weighed on his daughter Reginae Carterseparated from YFN Lucci. More than six months after the separation of the two young men, Reginae showed her support for her daughter by making the decision to abandon her former rapper.

Speaking to HollywoodLife.com about the path Reginae has chosen in her love life, Toya said, "Reginae definitely makes us feel proud." He continued to praise the 21-year-old: "She is independent. She is strong. She is intelligent and she is not stupid. She was young and she was in love, and she learned, so it is a blessing."

The former "Tiny and Toya" star also credited her ex-husband Lil Wayne for her valuable advice to her daughter when she began to have doubts about the loyalty of her now ex-boyfriend. "The good thing about this is that his father always keeps him real and lets him know what's going on," he said of hitmaker "Lollipop."

She continued, "We all try to instill good qualities and teach our children good values. But of course, as they get older they tend to go their own way and we pray that they will stay true to the good qualities that we instill in them."

Previously, Reginae shared in an episode of "YOU. & Tiny: The Family Hustle "the advice his father gave him about his relationship with Lucci". Hearing my dad tell me that Lucci probably loves you, but he is not in love with you because of the actions and things he is doing, "he said on the show." My father told me that sometimes when people don't know how to love themselves, they can't love other people, and they can't be blamed for that, "he continued speaking." Sometimes people just don't know how to love. Little Wayne! He made the song! & # 39; How to love. & # 39; "

The former lovebirds have been dating for years, but the Instagram model revealed that she could not accept it when she disrespected her by posting a video of another girl who was undressing and twerking at the infamous Pepino party. She said during an Instagram Live session with Shekinah from "Love & Hip Hop", "I don't care how old he is or how young he is, I will never allow any man to post a girl by shaking their asses. I don't care if he's shaking him with your music It's a matter of respect Maybe that's not me. Maybe that's not my crowd. But I'll never be great if no man goes to a party without naked hecka girls pushing cucumbers anywhere. "

The social media personality also stated that she would never date a rapper again after her split from Lucci, although her father is a rap star. "I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson," he shared.