Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she wants to open some of the city's businesses

With the coronavirus pandemic still very present, some local government officials have ordered that some businesses be open during this time. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has expressed how she wants the city's businesses to reopen as well.

On Wednesday, during a discussion with Anderson CooperGoodman said he wanted to open casinos, restaurants and entertainment venues for business so people can go back to work.

Anderson Cooper asked if he thought it would be a good idea, since the virus is still very active. Goodman made some very contradictory statements in which many people look at her askance at this time.

Speaking about the number of lives that have been lost since the pandemic, Goodman said, "Each of those lives is a tragic loss, but when you count 150 versus 2.3 million, you have to say, 'We have to open up. . "

Cooper then asked him: wasn't it because of social distancing that the numbers are where they are?

Goodman replied, "How do you know until we have a control group? We offered to be a control group. Anyone who knows anything about statistics knows, for example, that they have a vaccine … ".

Cooper then interrupted to make sure he heard her correctly. "He is offering Las Vegas citizens to be a controlled group to see if his theory of social estrangement works or not," Cooper asked.

Then he denied the statement and asked him not to put words in his mouth, but then he said at the same time: "What I said was that I offered to be a controlled group and they told me that you can't do that because people everywhere from southern Nevada go to work in the city. "

When asked if she would be sitting on the casino floors if they were going to open, Goodman replied, "What is the purpose of that? First of all, I have a family and I cook every meal every night, what do you do?

Their discussion is definitely interesting. Check it out below:

Watch his full interview here:

Earlier this week, the Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp announced that it is allowing some companies, including hairdressers and beauty salons, to reopen. His decision causes many people to issue warnings to Georgia residents, asking them to stay indoors until the pandemic is fully under control.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94