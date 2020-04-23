Larsa Pippen denies rumored relationship with future that broke her marriage

Larsa Pippen has denied that her rumored romance with Future has broken her marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Following the ESPN broadcast of the series, The last Dance, Scottie Pippen, the scandal has resurfaced, and Larsa turned to social media to clear her name as social media dragged her down.

"I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that's what really happened," she wrote in a post deleted by TMZ Sports. "Most people can't even imagine being in a relationship for a week, so I know it's beyond imagination … Cheating wasn't the problem."

Pippen was also married to Larsa, for 21 years before the end of their marriage in 2018, when they filed for divorce. It's always been rumored that her relationship with Future was the reason and that she had been criticized as a gold digger.