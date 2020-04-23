Lacey Evans talks about being in Military Makeover and WWE releases

Lifetime's military makeover kicks off a nationwide campaign with WWE to find the next military family to receive a complete makeover at home. Host Montel Williams and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, both military veterans, have launched a national campaign to identify and select the next military family to receive a complete makeover at home.

On July 13, Williams and Evans will announce which military family will regain their home. All people have to do is tag their favorite veteran hero with the hashtag #tagahero. Labeled families should answer questions on an online form that includes the age of their home and what kind of health problems, if any, they may be having. Applications must be submitted by May 31.

Evans served five years in the Marines before transitioning to professional wrestling in 2014. After competing on the independent scene for about two years, Evans signed with WWE and started on NXT. Just under three years later, at the 2019 Royal Rumble, Evans made his debut on the main roster.

Since then, Evans has been in contention with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Earlier this week, Evans took time to sit down with Sporting News to discuss appearing on the show, how he can relate to the show, and his feelings about the WWE wrestlers they released last week.

(Editor's note: this interview has been edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: You are part of a really cool project, Military Makeover. It is a television show with Montel Williams on Lifetime. This just seemed like a natural fit for you after your time in the Marines. So when this opportunity presented itself, was it something you didn't have to think about?

Lacey Evans: Not a single second. I jumped on him immediately. He was definitely excited and ready to rock the moment I heard it.

SN: How has being a member of the armed forces affected your life as an individual and in the world of professional struggle?

YOU: It motivated me. It showed me that no matter how difficult things become physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially uncomfortable that you have in your life, it will happen. You just have to keep moving. You cannot stop, and that is not just physically stopping, but mentally you must continue to move forward, adapt and overcome. It prepared me to be definitively the woman I am in as a WWE superstar, the mother, the wife, as a motivator, juggling what I juggle every day and being able to face it with great success and the confidence I have. to hold. The way I keep my head up knowing I am capable of so much and never stopping.

SN: How do you feel you can relate to families in the program? Could you relate to them?

YOU: I mean with each family differently. I worked with a wife who lost her husband in the Florida school shooting, and she stayed with her son. She was a widow. At that time, she and I could resonate when I lost my father and how much it hurt every day, and I have to get up knowing that he will never be there. Once upon a time, she didn't want anyone to touch her bed and her bathroom. Her husband had completely remodeled it before he passed away. His goal was to reach the entire house. Obviously, he couldn't afford to do it. So it was only one small project at a time. My father was also under construction, and he was a builder. And my husband too. So when he told us not to go to the bathroom, it's the last thing my husband did for us. She did not want our crew to go in there at all.

I fully understood why I have some of my father's old tools. My husband is a general contractor. I would be the same way. We just did a makeover at home with a mother who has children and suffers from really serious depression. Every day she has to fight with herself to get up, go out and get fresh air. I've been there. I know life is difficult. I've been through a bloody hell. I know what they've been through in different ways. Each family is different. When I'm looking at their faces and I see them hang their heads, and if they've lost a loved one or are struggling mentally, you know, every day when the sun comes up, and I can see it. I've been there. That motivates me to keep doing what we do, bring the light of the military makeover to veterans and their families, and just help each other out. We need each other. The whole world must be able to be that face and that voice, that positive example for everyone in all areas.

SN: On the professional wrestling side, you've transitioned from being the nasty heel, and now you're the nasty baby face. You had been programmed with Bayley and now with Sasha Banks. What has that transition been like since you passed the heel that everyone hates to the baby face that everyone loves?

YOU: I don't know if they really love me (laughs). I am a hustler. Tell me it is bad and that I will go out and be bad. If you tell me I have to smile a little more, I will smile as best I can. But I'm a bad son of a gun, so probably the hardest part is going out and smiling at how bad I am. Do you want me to go and put my hands on this person but do you want me to smile about it? That is difficult for me. It's probably the hardest part because that means a streak comes in. This is not funny to me. This is how I make my money.

SN: It was great news last week that some of his compadres were released from the company. When a deal like that occurs, how hard is it for you because you're seeing people you've established relationships with for years who left the company?

YOU: It's awful. I take it with difficulty because I know what it is to have no money and have a difficult early childhood education. I know what the rock bottom feels like. I know what that upset stomach feels like when you don't know what you're going to do. That's all I could think of: 'Man, what are they going to do?'

This hits them at the last minute. But I also know that WWE is very supportive. They do what they have to do, but they make sure everyone has what they need and takes care of themselves, and to the point of moving on. But it is just a horrible feeling. I just can't imagine being in that position. I also know about going back to the army, about being able to adapt and win. You just have to keep pushing. You cannot let life happen what happens; no matter what cards you come across, you must keep playing, play your hand, and play your best. I mean, it's difficult. As I said, being a mother, I have to get up the next day. I have to pour my cup of coffee and keep pushing. It reminds me of being prepared and not only being prepared myself but preparing my child because you never know. You cannot count your chickens before they are born. You have to save for a rainy day. Many emotions and thoughts appear. I just keep you all in my prayers and wish you well and then do my best to keep pushing and be good at my job and continue to learn and do my best there.