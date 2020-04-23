LA County records 1,000 coronavirus cases for fourth consecutive day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day that Los Angeles County recorded at least 1,000 cases of coronavirus, health officials announced, as COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death in the county.

There were 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 68 deaths, reported Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health.

It increases the county's death toll to 797, and its total number of coronavirus cases to 17,508.

Ferrer reported that between April 12 and 23, there was an average of 44 deaths per day.

"COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death in the entire county," said Ferrer.

Looking ahead, Ferrer said, on average, 31 people die a day from coronary heart disease in Los Angeles County, five people die from influenza during the flu season, and eight people die from emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"Across the county, the number of people who died from COVID-19 in the last two months is greater than the number of people who died from influenza during the last eight-month flu season, and this is true in the United States. as well, "said Ferrer.

Of the 68 new deaths, 51 of the victims were over the age of 65. Eleven were between 41 and 65 years old, and three were between 18 and 40 years old. Of those three, two had underlying health conditions.

Currently, 1,854 people are hospitalized with coronavirus in L.A. County. 29 percent of them are in ICU beds and 19 percent are on ventilators.

The number of cases in nursing homes continues to increase.

There are 3,343 cases of coronavirus in 286 institutional settings, defined as nursing homes, assisted living centers, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living centers.

There are 26 Los Angeles County nursing homes reporting at least 20 cases among residents.

310 residents in institutional settings have died, most of whom resided in nursing homes.

Meanwhile, more than 98,000 people in Los Angeles County have been screened for coronaviruses, with 14 percent positive for the disease.