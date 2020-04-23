Kris Jenner's drunken laugh setting while in a cellar is a state of mind!

Kris Jenner He knows how to have a good time in Napa Valley.

In this all-new clip tonight keeping up with the Kardashians, the famous momager is breaking loose on a family trip to the wine country. Hilariously Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian they are not surprised by their mother's antics.

"Therefore, this last winery is our option every time we come to Napa, so it is a tradition to go there. My mother, until now, gets drunk more in this winery," says the Good American magnate. in a confessional. . "Clearly, they have incredible alcohol, because Kris is two sheets from the wind, as she would say."

"Wasted," jokes the KKW beauty chief.

As seen in the images above, while tasting a variety of different wines, Kris is seen counting Kourtney Kardashian to "catch up,quot; and chop your words.

"What just happened?" True thompsonthe mother asks as Kris plays her whispering moment.

"I can't speak," admits matriarch Kardashian-Jenner.