Kourtney Kardashian makes her KUWTK comeback (and Rob too!)

"I am very proud of Rob and the beautiful party he had for Dream,quot; Kris Jenner he said in a confessional. "I wanted him to be so special. From the cake to the bubble boy, it was so cute."

Rob was also shown having a conversation with Kim and Khloe Kardashian about Kylie Jenner throwing a surprise dinner for Corey's bet after the party since he and Dream share the same birthday. Apparently this was new to them, and not the good kind either.

"That will make it look like we are not trying to celebrate her birthday," Kim said, explaining that she and Khloe had been planning a surprise for Kris's boyfriend: a great trip to Napa.

Fortunately, everything went well in the end. Kourtney, Kris, and Corey joined the two sisters on the trip, which the birthday boy described as "perfect."

"This is the most amazing thing the girls could have done for Corey," Kris told the KUWTK cameras "I'm very happy for him because the girls did something very special. He really shows their relationship and how far we've come with that."

In the midst of all the celebrations, Khloe faced a great dilemma. Not only had he started the process of freezing his eggs, but he was also trying to figure out if he should incorporate a sperm donor to produce embryos, as his doctor said doing so could increase his chances of getting pregnant.