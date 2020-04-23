Kourtney Kardashian makes her KUWTK comeback (and Rob too!)

She is back!
Kourtney Kardashian marked his return in the new tonight keeping up with the Kardashians after being noticeably absent from a couple of recent episodes. The mother of three made the decision to stop filming after an explosive fight with her sister. Kim Kardashianand she could spend more time on Mason, Penelope and Reick Disick.
"Now I'm filming, maybe, two days a week because I don't want to be in a toxic environment," Kourtney said in a confessional. "I feel a lot better concentrating and paying attention to my children and Poosh and the things that excite me."
Her return coincided with several Kardashian-Jenner birthdays, beginning with Kendall Jenner24 of. However, it was at a different celebration that another family member made his own return to the show …Rob Kardashian!
The rare appearance occurred when the entire family gathered for an adorable TrollsRob's themed birthday party for his three-year-old daughter Kardashian dream
"I am very proud of Rob and the beautiful party he had for Dream,quot; Kris Jenner he said in a confessional. "I wanted him to be so special. From the cake to the bubble boy, it was so cute."
Rob was also shown having a conversation with Kim and Khloe Kardashian about Kylie Jenner throwing a surprise dinner for Corey's bet after the party since he and Dream share the same birthday. Apparently this was new to them, and not the good kind either.
"That will make it look like we are not trying to celebrate her birthday," Kim said, explaining that she and Khloe had been planning a surprise for Kris's boyfriend: a great trip to Napa.
Fortunately, everything went well in the end. Kourtney, Kris, and Corey joined the two sisters on the trip, which the birthday boy described as "perfect."
"This is the most amazing thing the girls could have done for Corey," Kris told the KUWTK cameras "I'm very happy for him because the girls did something very special. He really shows their relationship and how far we've come with that."
In the midst of all the celebrations, Khloe faced a great dilemma. Not only had he started the process of freezing his eggs, but he was also trying to figure out if he should incorporate a sperm donor to produce embryos, as his doctor said doing so could increase his chances of getting pregnant.
And according to Khloe, her sperm donor would be her ex Tristan Thompson.
"After the appointment with my doctor, I spoke to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think it is the smartest option," he said in a confessional. "But it is strange because Tristan and I are not together. I don't know which way to go."
After coming and going throughout the episode, Khloe revealed that, for the time being, she wanted to freeze the recovered eggs. However, a FaceTime call between her and Tristan seemed to indicate that she was going to continue with a second recovery; this time, using Tristan's sperm to create embryos.
"I am open to doing it and discouraged to do it," Tristan told Khloe. "At the end of the day, I want you to feel … whatever makes you feel comfortable. And I also want you to feel safer and all that. That's what I'm on board with."
"I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and me," Khloe later explained. "But I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing: 'Okay, I have five embryos in a freezer. If I want to use them, I have them there.'
Kim, who studies to be a middle-aged lawyer and apprentice, was also dealing with a serious matter: a case involving a prisoner on death row, Rodney Reed.
"Because this execution is coming so soon, I think it is really important for me to share our game plan of what is happening with him," Kim said before speaking to Reed on the phone and eventually visiting him. "If we can get a lot of support, especially from the left and the right, that is ideal. And I will do everything in my power to make your name come out and your message come out to help make that happen."
While on her way to see Reed in person, Kim discovered that she now had a chance to fight.
"The courts have issued an indefinite suspension of execution," he explained. "They will then transfer the decision of what will happen to Rodney's case to the lower appeals court and that will mean they will either dismiss the case entirely or issue a new trial. Either one is great news." "
To see what else happened in this week's episode, watch the recap video above!
See the full KUWTK episode here.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLe5ec064917543d7831b87b34c0a4d67112%