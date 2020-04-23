Kim Kardashian urges Ohio to correct its mistake by releasing Kevin Keith & # 39; Innocente & # 39; from jail

Instagram

Having been active in advocating for a reevaluation of the current criminal justice system, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She thinks Kevin has filed such a strong case of innocence.

Budding Lawyer Kim Kardashian He criticized police in Ohio on Tuesday, April 21 for the 1994 arrest of "innocent man" Kevin Keith.

Kevin was convicted in connection with a triple murder, but the trial was marred by procedural issues, and in 2010, less than two weeks before the day he was sentenced to death, Ohio Governor Ted Strickland commuted the sentence. from Keith to life in prison.

Earlier this month, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, 39, turned to Twitter to plead with authorities to release the man from jail in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and has since been taken to social media to insist that authorities correct his mistake."

"The police were quick to judge when Kevin was arrested," he wrote. "This innocent man went from living freely to turning his world over to death row murder trial in less than 4 months. It is more than enough injustice for one person. OH needs to correct his mistake before it is too much. late".

Kim has been active in advocating for a reevaluation of the current criminal justice system in the United States, and successfully lobbied the President Donald trump forgive grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense.

Explaining why Kevin should receive similar treatment, he added, "Kevin Keith has filed an innocence case so strong that the courts agreed to reopen his case."

"Now, while waiting for a final decision, you are trapped inside a prison where at least one officer has Covid-19. Please, do not delay justice any longer."

Kim and Kevin first crossed paths last July, with the star bursting out that she was "very impressed (with) the incredible programs she created in prison to help others improve."