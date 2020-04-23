Kim Kardashian has this problem with her children in the midst of social estrangement

Like many people Kim Kardashian it is social distancing in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. So what does the keeping up with the Kardashians What have you been doing in the past few weeks? The famous 39-year-old reality show gave fans a look at the June / July issue of fashion.
KKW Beauty's head was photographed lounging on a comfortable sofa at her Los Angeles home along with her four children: northwest (6) Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and Psalm west (11 months). Kim's first-born was wearing Christmas pajamas with a reindeer and snowflake design, while her youngest son donned some bear-print jammies. As for Saint and Chicago, they wore matching blue pajamas that featured a fun space theme. At one point, Saint went straight to the camera for a super cute close-up (check out the photos here).
"We are in the theater room. That is the place that has been used the most lately," Kim told the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights there after the kids turned into a fort, with, like, different beds throughout the floor."
However, he noted that one of his daughters has become the "strong police,quot;.
"If you move out of the bed that she designated for you, it's a problem," he continued.
Kim did not specifically mention which of her two daughters had taken on this role. Although, their children's love for the strong should not surprise their followers. As fans will remember, Kim posted a video of her little ones playing on "fortress trains,quot; in March.
Kim was not the only one of the famous family featured in the article. His sister, Kendall Jenner, was also included. The 24-year-old model was photographed relaxed on her Los Angeles pad.
"This is my happy place, reading at home in front of my new James Turrell "I'm very proud of," Kendall told the publication. "Turrell is an artist that I have loved in my home for a long time, not only because of the beauty of his work but because of the purpose. His pieces are meant to be meditative. They make me feel calm and help calm my mind: I generally hear a out of the many environmental playlists I have. I think, especially in today's climate, that maintaining a good state of mind is important. Identify all the little things that mean the most to you and embrace them. "
In March, Kim revealed that she and her sisters are "socially estranged and staying away from each other, all of them quarantined separately." Still, they have found ways to make love feel. Last week, for example, they had a "car parade,quot; for Kourtney Kardashian& # 39; the birthday of.
The article also featured insights on how Lizzo, Gisele Bundchen, Ashley Graham, Florence Pugh, Marc Jacobs, Sienna Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and several other stars, artists, and designers distance themselves socially. Check out the June / July issue of fashion to see what their new routines involve.
