Like many people Kim Kardashian it is social distancing in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. So what does the keeping up with the Kardashians What have you been doing in the past few weeks? The famous 39-year-old reality show gave fans a look at the June / July issue of fashion.

KKW Beauty's head was photographed lounging on a comfortable sofa at her Los Angeles home along with her four children: northwest (6) Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and Psalm west (11 months). Kim's first-born was wearing Christmas pajamas with a reindeer and snowflake design, while her youngest son donned some bear-print jammies. As for Saint and Chicago, they wore matching blue pajamas that featured a fun space theme. At one point, Saint went straight to the camera for a super cute close-up (check out the photos here).

"We are in the theater room. That is the place that has been used the most lately," Kim told the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights there after the kids turned into a fort, with, like, different beds throughout the floor."

However, he noted that one of his daughters has become the "strong police,quot;.

"If you move out of the bed that she designated for you, it's a problem," he continued.

Kim did not specifically mention which of her two daughters had taken on this role. Although, their children's love for the strong should not surprise their followers. As fans will remember, Kim posted a video of her little ones playing on "fortress trains,quot; in March.