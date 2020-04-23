Key lawmaker proposes moratorium on corporate mergers – Deadline

Representative David Cicilline (D-RI), who chairs a House of Representatives antitrust and competition subcommittee, proposes that the upcoming coronavirus relief legislation include a moratorium on corporate mergers and acquisitions.

"As millions of companies struggle to stay afloat, private equity firms and dominant corporations are in a position to jump into a buying wave," he said Thursday in a virtual discussion before the Open Markets Institute.

Transactions would still be allowed if a company is bankrupt or close to insolvency.

Cicilline cited reports that private equity firms are "sitting down with $ 2.5 trillion in cash from investors," and top technology companies have more than $ 570 billion, giving them resources to make big plays for smaller companies. It has been speculated that media companies could be potential targets for tech giants.

"The mega-mergers and corporate acquisitions allowed during the latest economic crisis led to the layoffs of millions of workers, the slowdown in investment and innovation, and large increases in executive compensation," said Cicilline. He warned of another period of "unbridled and unhealthy consolidation."

Cicilline's subcommittee is already conducting a review of competition in the tech industry.

He said: “Our country has already had a moratorium on union formation in the wake of this pandemic. It is unthinkable that we allow mega-mergers and acquisitions of private capital during this crisis. "

Negotiations on the upcoming coronavirus relief legislation are likely to be more controversial, as Senate Republicans have already raised concerns about the spending.

Merger reviews have continued throughout the crisis.

In March, the Justice Department's Antitrust Division announced that the coronavirus crisis could cause delays in merger reviews. The division said transactions in their final stages of review may require an additional 30 days for review.