Kenya Moore enlists in a new photo before destroying NeNe's leaks over these savage accusations

Kenya Moore feels she has the advantage, and it shows. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, 49, recently took to social media where she posted a beautiful photo of herself in a beautiful yellow dress.

The mother of one had her long black hair cascading down her shoulders, and she showed off her famous million dollar smile.

The former beauty queen explained that she is trying to find the best light for the next virtual reunion show.

The show will be very interesting because NeNe Leakes has claimed that Moore is not legally married to Marc Daly and that she used another woman's eggs to conceive her baby, Brooklyn Doris.

Leakes said: "It was Marc's sperm and some eggs that he bought or found somewhere in the country. That's why the baby is so much like him."

Moore replied, "I think when people make comments like that, it's to try to hurt them where they are most vulnerable," he said. “It is who she is. … She is who she is. She will never change. "

One fan said the following on the matter: “Just tell us this, what do you want the public to take away from your RHOA lifestyle? What do you want your daughter to take away from your behavior in public "with other black women,quot;? Would you be a friend of yours?

This sponsor stated, "This was my worst nightmare," a virtual meeting. While reading, someone's audio may be spoiled, and I hate it. They don't like it because she's smart and articulate, which adds ether to those readings, honey. Nene could snow!

Another social media user shared: “Virtual meeting? This will be interesting! You should make Brooklynn make an appearance … because she's so cute! You should be at #rhoa next season because they couldn't get your name out of their mouths, plus you should have delicious cookies that you can share with the ladies to lighten the #mood, and you can be a friend of @kenya. "

This supporter said to Moore, “Hello, beautiful Sisi. I never wanted you to come back this season because I knew they would do what they usually do: band together and become a villain. I stopped looking at Greece. I hope you know that you are a phenomenal queen and woman! Sending you and Miss B massive blessings and love.❤️ ”

This follower shared: “You have been blamed for EVERYTHING! keep your head up during that meeting. You are far from perfect, but don't let them paint you to be the villain in EVERY situation. Nehe will try to go for you. Don't let that phase your beauty hurt your soul. "

Ad

Things are about to heat up a lot.



Post views:

0 0