Ken Buck Votes Negatively Again When The United States House Approves Aid To Coronavirus

Wearing masks and voting in small groups to avoid close contact, most members of the Colorado congressional delegation voted Thursday to pass a nearly half-trillion-dollar bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic and recession. economic.

The bill was passed in the United States House by a vote of 388-5, with a "present,quot; vote. Within the Colorado delegation, the four Democrats voted in favor, along with two Republicans. Representative Ken Buck was the only Colorado to vote against the bill.

Buck, a Windsor Republican, voted against all major coronavirus response bills, citing their high costs. During a KOA radio interview Before Thursday's vote, he warned of extremely serious consequences if the nation falls off a fiscal cliff.

"When we are no longer fiscally sound, when we cannot expect multinational corporations or foreign countries to buy our debt, the death toll at that time will be much, much higher than any number of deaths predicted as a result of this pandemic,quot; said Buck, who is also chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.

The $ 484 billion legislation is the fourth coronavirus response bill passed in Congress since March. It includes more than $ 300 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, which allows struggling businesses to keep employees on the payroll. The bill also sets aside $ 60 billion for loans and grants for small businesses, $ 75 billion for hospitals, and approximately $ 25 billion for COVID-19 testing.

"While some small businesses in our community were able to access the Paycheck Protection Program, many more were excluded," said Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat from Denver. "Let's be clear: Large corporations should never be allowed to receive funds for small businesses. We must ensure that this new round of financing goes to the neediest companies."

"To be clear, this provisional package does not go far enough in my opinion, and Congress needs to do more, now," said Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette. "As we continue negotiations to do just that, this interim package will ensure that our small businesses can continue to access emergency grants and loans and that our hospitals can continue to serve people with COVID-19."

The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate on Tuesday. Republicans criticized Democrats for delaying the vote by adding more money to the bill. Democrats say they improved it by adding funds for tests and aid to hospitals.

The House also voted Thursday to create a new subcommittee to investigate the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The bipartisan panel, chaired by Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, will have subpoena power and broad jurisdiction to investigate what went right and what went wrong.

That vote was 212-182 with all Colorado Democrats in favor and all Colorado Republicans against. Democrats believe the panel is necessary to better understand the government's response. Republicans believe it is superfluous and will be used to unearth the president before the November election.

"The select committee on the COVID-19 response is another successful political job for President Donald Trump," said Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado, noting that Clyburn is a supporter of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.