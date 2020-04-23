Kelly Ripa delivers a heartwarming message in the midst of the COVID-19 benefit program and inspires viewers to donate!

Kelly Ripa thought that people could use some positivity in their lives in the midst of this global outbreak. That being said, while on the JERSEY 4 JERSEY benefit show, it delivered a moving and inspiring message that really resonated with many viewers.

The planet is definitely going through a terrifying health crisis right now, but Kelly wanted to encourage everyone by reminding them that "we have this."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter also wanted to help raise funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which is why she joined the benefits program in the first place.

She delivered an incredible speech meant to encourage people to donate, explaining why that is so important during this time.

‘Being from New Jersey is not about where you were born and raised. It's a state of mind, "he mentioned, referring to the fact that even if you are not a New Jersey resident, donation is necessary and welcome.

# Jersey4Jersey #kellyripa He says it best. We will never forget you! #jerseyforjersey It is a state of mind. You don't have to be from Jersey to contribute! pic.twitter.com/rOcPRlp1PN – Jonathan Lerner (@JonsReal) April 22, 2020

Many fans were quick to use that expression in their tweets about Kelly's monologue and benefit.

He mentioned that the relief fund focuses on immediate needs, such as helping doctors and feeding children in the midst of the pandemic.

Kelly's next words really moved viewers when she stated that: ‘We have this. We are made for this. We love you. We will never forget what you are doing for us. "

The talk show co-host really wanted people to understand that the power of many is incredible!

If only many people donated even a little, they could make a real change.

Kelly, of course, was not the only star to join the benefit.

Other great names who called New Jersey their home and were part of JERSEY 4 JERSEY, using their talents to help raise money, were Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Jon Stewart, Halsey, Danny DeVito, and Jon Bon Jovi.



