Kelly Dodd claims the COVID-19 pandemic is "God's way of thinning the herd," then quickly apologizes for his callous comment.

Royal Orange County Housewives Star Kelly Dodd got into some hot water earlier this week when she shared her shocking take on the COVID-19 pandemic. Dodd posted on Instagram that the virus was "the way God reduced the flock," but after a backlash, he apologized for the comment.

On Tuesday, Dodd shared that he was recently tested for the new coronavirus and also traveled by plane. the RHOC Star posted a video of herself screaming as the doctor placed a long swab on her nose and begged her not to move.

When one of her more than 750,000 followers called her for boarding a plane amid the pandemic, Dodd responded.

"If it's dangerous, why do the airlines keep flying? Do you think I want to fly? I had to go back, what is that elitist like?" Wrote Dodd, who continued to respond to his skeptics.

She explained that there was no one at the airport or on her plane, so she didn't have to worry about being "germ-infested,quot; during her trip.

In a second comment, Dodd wrote: “Do you know how many people died from H1N1, swine flu, or SARS? 25% clarify their facts, just listen to numbers, not reality! It is the way that God thins the herd! "

Dodd added that the people who died from the coronavirus "would have died this year,quot; anyway because "they were compromised."

The owner of Positive Beverages also told his followers that it is common sense to stay indoors if they are vulnerable or compromised. If they have to go out, Dodd recommends wearing masks and gloves while practicing social distancing. Dodd added that if you are sick, then you shouldn't go out at all.

Dodd has since removed the "thin the herd,quot; comment, and also issued an apology.

In a series of videos on his Instagram stories, Dodd said that when he wrote "slim the pack,quot; he wasn't really serious. Instead, Dodd says the intended meaning was to ask if pandemics happen because it is God's way. Dodd says that he is not God and that he is not callous, and that he feels bad for the people who have lost loved ones in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Dodd says we should all stay home and protect everyone, and if she offended anyone, she was sorry.



