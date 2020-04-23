KeKe Palmer shares with Kelly Rowland why she is curious before losing her virginity

Instagram

KeKe Palmer recently joined Kelly Rowland in the latest Instagram Live series "Coffee With Kelly". Like any other episode in the series, the Child of destiny The singer invited her guests to talk about life and her sexual escapades in the bedroom.

In the episode on Wednesday, April 22, Kelly asked KeKe what curiosities she had about sex before she lost her virginity. "I will be honest, and this is going to sound very stupid to everyone watching, but I think a lot of people have this question," said KeKe. "I didn't understand penetration because I had never had sex."

"I did not understand that penises became difficult because I had never seen one. So, before sex, I was wondering, how do people have sex? The penis is flat," he admitted, laughing.

Before this Kelly and La La Anthony discussed different sexual positions with him "Power"The actress says:" The missionary is and can be boring as hell. If you are just a missionary, I will consider you a very lazy person. "

Later in the episode, Gabrielle Union he joined. That led La La to spill tea from Gabrielle's sex life with her husband. Dwyane Wade as she said that the "The best of L.A."star was" doing cartwheels in the bedroom ".

That was not the only time they talked about sex. In another episode, Kelly, who appeared to be intoxicated, spoke to La La about her favorite sex toys. However, some people liked the concept, as one said, "This is so cute! It's hard to find genuine friends in the entertainment industry." Another fan wrote, "I love Kelly's honesty! And femininity," while someone else added, "I love this ctfuuuuuuuuuu, I'm screaming."