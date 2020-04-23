Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals how she and Chris Pratt keep their marriage "strong,quot;

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are fast approaching their first wedding anniversary in June, and she recently spoke about how they keep their marriage strong. The 30-year-old author says that communication is key, but that she still has a lot to learn.

During the Lee Riveter: The Gift of Forgiveness with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt virtual chat by the fireplace earlier this week he said We weekly that the most amazing gift you can have in a society or relationship is "constantly communicating,quot;.

Schwarzenegger also revealed the one thing he cannot do in his marriage.

"I'm not good at leaving things unsaid. I like it, I just can't do it. I'm not the type of person (who) can do it," Schwarzenegger explained. "I don't like going to bed angry. And we are both the same. Like, we both don't want to go to bed angry."

Schwarzenegger added that she and Pratt both communicate a lot, and that it is "super important,quot; to them. She says that no matter how crazy their days are, they always monitor each other and make a "temperature gauge,quot;. This is important, Schwarzenegger says, because she and Pratt are a team, and you want to make sure your team is strong.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are currently quarantined at their Los Angeles home, and she says they are trying to maintain a routine and some structure. The activist explained that she had to make many "creative changes,quot; during the pandemic because she released a book just two days before closing.

The unexpected change was actually an "amazing blessing,quot; for Schwarzenegger because it required her to be creative in ways she didn't expect. Still, she has kept her old habits because she is someone who does the best she can and is more productive early in the morning.

Schwarzenegger explained that he still triggers an alarm very early in the morning, even if he doesn't have to be physically somewhere. The author says the first thing she does is get up and move around, either with an online class or just taking a walk.

See this post on Instagram Maverick and Me, illustrated by @phyllisharrisdesigns, read by me and @prattprattpratt THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN depend on school for food. Responding to the needs of children during these school closings, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new @SAVEWITHSTORIES fund to support food banks, mobile food trucks and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best, and also with education toys, books and worksheets to make sure the brains are full as well as the bellies. If you can manage a one-time donation of $ 10, text SAVE to 20222. If another amount works best for you, visit the Save with Stories website (swipe up on stories). There is no maximum or minimum: together we will rise and together we can help. Thanks and stay safe. # SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) in March 26, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. PDT

Later, she goes to work to be able to do everything during the day because at night she is "a little less sharp,quot; and "less concentrated,quot;. Maintaining structure and consistency has been the key for Schwarzenegger during closing.

However, when it comes to her marriage, Katherine Schwarzenegger knows she has a lot to learn. She says her mother, Maria Shriver, likes to remind her that she will learn more as the years go by.

"So I will come back to you in 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give you a constant update," said Schwarzenegger.



